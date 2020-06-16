Rick Wilson & Ted Cruz Need to Quit Twitter Together & Immediately

Ted Cruz got challenged by Ron Perlman to a boxing match.

Rick Wilson cited a Domino’s pizza tweet from eight years ago.

Is this really where we want to go with politics today?

Ted Cruz is a mess. Rick Wilson is not much better.

After a Twitter war involving Cruz, several conservative politicians, and Ron Perlman, he got challenged to a charity boxing match.

The proceeds from this match will reportedly benefit Black Lives Matter charities.

Rick Wilson is trolling (and getting roasted by) Domino’s pizza.

Ted Cruz And The Twitter War

Ron Perlman — best known for his work on “Hellboy” — was roasting Matt Gaetz on Twitter.

And what was the debate all about? Soccer. Something that neither Perlman nor Gaetz are involved in. Sheesh.

Gaetz, a Republican from Florida who has a less-than-stellar driving record, was mocking Perlman’s “wokeness” for siding with the women’s soccer team.

When Perlman told Gaetz that he’d be the ugliest politician in DC were it not for Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz jumped into the fray.

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?

This was probably not the wisest suggestion for Ted Cruz to make, given Jim Jordan’s record with boys’ wrestling.

After lambasting Cruz for defending Donald Trump after Trump called Cruz’s wife a “dog,” Perlman went in for the kill.

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say f–k him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.

Ted Cruz then accused Perlman of being too “chicken” to fight Jordan in the wrestling ring. *facepalm emoji*

Enter Rick Wilson

Like a bad WWE tag-team match, Ted Cruz tagged out of the fray and seemed to have tagged in Rick Wilson.

Rick Wilson is a former Republican strategist who, as of late, spends his days roasting Donald Trump on Twitter.

Certainly, Trump is easy to roast. But on this particular day, Wilson got roasted, himself.

Back in 2012, current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that Domino’s pizza is “way better than any NYC pizza.” (She’s lying, of course — Totonno’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn is the best pizza in the world.) The pizza chain responded with their thanks.

Eight years later, Rick Wilson dug up the tweet and informed Domino’s that they’d “killed their brand.”

Domino’s, however, delivered a sick burn in response.

The Coarsening Of American Politics

Thankfully, the Tweet war between Ted Cruz and Ron Perlman has been deleted. (Someone’s publicist must have gotten a very frantic call.) Rick Wilson’s beef with Domino’s, however, remains.

But the issue is a far bigger one. What Ted Cruz — and Matt Gaetz, and Jim Jordan, and Rick Wilson — have done is show just how coarse American politics have become. Politics used to feel like “Hollywood for Ugly People.” Now, it feels like “The WWE’s Meth-Addicted Step-Cousin.”

It’s not only their fault, of course. Donald Trump’s tweet-storms are legendary, at this point — and not for all the right reasons.

But the question begs itself: is this where we, as a society, want to go?

Ted Cruz had no business throwing his hat in the Twitter ring. And Rick Wilson certainly knows better. It’s high time we hold these politicians to a higher standard than this.

