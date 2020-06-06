Prince Harry Getting Involved With BLM? Hopefully He’s Learned From His Unsettling Past

Meghan Markle delivered a passionate speech on racial tension, inspired by Dr. Jackson Avery.

Rumors suggest both Meghan and Prince Harry are speaking with those leading the Black Lives Matter movement to see where they can become more involved.

Let’s hope that Prince Harry has learned from his questionable past, and isn’t just looking to BLM as a means to rehabilitate his broken image.

Reports are suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been living under lockdown in Los Angeles since arriving from Vancouver Island, are quietly planning moves to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

While the cynic in me believes this is simply an attempt by both Prince Harry and Meghan to ride the wave of public interest in the movement, I also want to believe their intentions are genuine.

Especially considering Prince Harry and his rather unsettling past with racism.

People bash the royal family as racist. The most racist member of the family is now living in L.A.

I’ve heard numerous Meghan Markle acolytes refer to the royal family as racist. Of course, there’s no actual basis for those accusations.

Unless they’re talking about Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, of course.

While many will claim that Prince Harry isn’t racist, it’s hard to look beyond his actions and words when it comes to matters of race.

I know this will likely come as a shock to those whose interest in Prince Harry, and anything royal, started when he met Meghan in 2016, but it’s true.

In fact, the likes of the deluded Sussex Squad has hilariously reimagined Prince Harry entirely! Some warped minds see him as a man who risked everything to rip his wife from the evil, racist clutches of his family.

I wonder if Meghan’s seen his Swastika armband yet?

Prince Harry paraded around dressed as a Nazi officer. For laughs

Okay, let me first say that I don’t believe Prince Harry is actually a Nazi. However, to even show up at an event dressed in Nazi paraphernalia is a shocking error in judgment at the very least.

He wasn’t a kid when he did it either. He was 21 years old and was by then two-years removed from completing his education at Eton College. Certainly old enough to know precisely what the Nazis stood for.

The cherry on top is that he was photographed wearing that outfit literally weeks before Holocaust Memorial Day.

Harry’s treatment of minorities during his days as a soldier were inexcusable

As if dressing up as a Nazi officer wasn’t bad enough, four years later a video would emerge showing a 21-year-old Prince Harry referring to a fellow army cadet as:

Our little Paki friend, Ahmed.

Ironically, when the Sussex Squad swoons over Prince Harry and his military record, Ahmed Raza Khan, who Harry was talking about in his video, would go on to become a captain in the Pakistani army. He was awarded the best overseas cadet prize at Sandhurst.

All without the leg-up of being a member of the royal family. Ahmed is twice the soldier that Prince Harry is and a true hero.

In another segment of the footage that Prince Harry himself filmed, he commented to another army buddy wearing a camouflage hood:

It’s Dan the Man. F*ck me; you look like a raghead.

And this is the man who wants to continue as a paper leader to the British Armed Forces? The rank and file certainly aren’t clamoring for his return.

Hopefully, Prince Harry has changed. We all know age doesn’t necessarily mean wisdom

So, when we see Meghan Markle fans claim she has spoken up on recent racial tensions while the royal family remains silent: Apart from that being untrue, the royal who needs to speak up the most is perhaps the quietest of all.

Let’s hope that those members of the BLM movement that Meghan and Harry are speaking to are on guard against anyone seeking to use their movement and their fight as a way to mend their damaged public image.

