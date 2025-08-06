Search
Top 5 Ethereum Debit Cards in 2025: Spend ETH Anywhere Like Cash

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Top Ethereum debit cards in 2025 now offer real-world spending, zero fees, and crypto cashback

Top Ethereum debit cards in 2025 now offer real-world spending, zero fees, and crypto cashback. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum’s growing mainstream appeal has fueled demand for debit cards that let users spend ETH just like fiat.
  • The best ETH-powered debit cards combine low fees, global usability, and attractive rewards.
  • Releaso.io tops the list for its zero-fee structure, while Binance, Bybit, Gnosis Pay, and WhiteBIT Nova offer unique perks like cashback and flexible spending.

Ten years ago, using Ethereum to buy a coffee or book a flight seemed like a far-fetched dream.

Today, it’s a reality. Thanks to the growing availability of Ethereum-powered debit cards, crypto is becoming as usable as fiat—and even more rewarding.

With major players like Visa and Mastercard jumping into crypto, Ethereum holders can now seamlessly spend their assets at millions of locations worldwide.

From zero-fee spending to cashback perks, these ETH debit cards are reshaping how we use crypto in everyday life.

If you’re looking for a reliable, low-cost way to put your Ethereum to use, here are the top 5 ETH debit cards you should know about in 2025.

Spend ETH in the Real World—Here Are the Best Ethereum Debit Cards in 2025

Releaso.io – The Zero-Fee ETH Card for Everyday Spending

Releaso.io has built its reputation around simplicity. No ATM fees. No hidden conversion rates.

There is no need to lock up tokens to get perks. It offers instant virtual cards and real-world usability with zero fluff.

This one leads the pack if you want to spend your ETH without headaches or fine print.

  • Zero ATM fees globally, a rare feature in the crypto card space.
  • Transparent conversion rates with no hidden fees.
  • No staking requirements, making it accessible to all users.
  • Instant virtual card availability, ideal for immediate use.
  • Global acceptance at Visa/Mastercard merchants.

Binance Visa – A Natural Fit for Binance Users

If you’re already trading on Binance, their Visa card makes life easy.

It connects directly to your Binance wallet and offers up to 8% cashback for big BNB holders.

It’s not fee-free, but the platform integration and rewards make it a solid choice for active users.

  • No issuance or monthly fees.
  • ATM withdrawal fees: Free up to a specific limit (varies by region, typically €100–€200 monthly), then 2% thereafter.
  • Up to 8% cashback, though higher tiers require holding 600 BNB (~$300,000).
  • Global acceptance at Visa merchants.
  • Seamless integration with Binance’s trading platform.
  • No monthly or annual fees, enhancing cost-effectiveness.

Bybit Card – High Cashback, No Staking Required

Bybit’s Mastercard is great for users who want rewards without locking up thousands in native tokens.

It works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and offers up to 10% cashback.

You also get access to Bybit’s Flexible Savings feature, which is a good option for users who want more from their card than just spending.

  • Up to 10% cashback and loyalty rewards, redeemable for vouchers or crypto.
  • No staking requirements, unlike Crypto.com or Binance.
  • Integration with Google Pay and Apple Pay for contactless payments.
  • Auto-Savings feature allows interest on assets in Bybit’s Flexible Savings.
  • User-friendly app for managing transactions.

Gnosis Pay – For ETH Users Who Want Full Control

Gnosis Pay takes a more self-sovereign approach.

The card is tied to a self-custodial wallet, meaning you keep control of your ETH.

It eliminates gas fees and FX charges and even lets you personalize your card with ENS names or NFTs.

This is ideal for Ethereum natives who want to support decentralization — and avoid extra fees.

  • Self-custodial wallet ensures users retain complete control over their Ethereum assets.
  • Up to 5% cashback when paying with GNO (Gnosis Pay’s native token).
  • No transaction or gas fees, ideal for Ethereum’s typically high network costs.
  • Customizable with Ethereum Name Service (ENS) identity and exclusive NFTs.
  • Global acceptance at Visa merchants.

WhiteBIT Nova – Clean, Easy, and Rewarding

Nova is WhiteBIT’s answer to crypto spendin g, and it works smoothly with their exchange.

There are no monthly maintenance fees; users can get up to 10% crypto cashback.

It’s currently available in multiple regions and supports Apple and Google Pay out of the box.

  • Up to 10% cashback in crypto on selected spending categories.
  • Supports Google Pay and Apple Pay for contactless payments.
  • No top-up or maintenance fees, enhancing cost efficiency.
  • Available to KYC-verified users in multiple regions.
  • Seamless integration with WhiteBIT’s exchange platform.

Final Thoughts

As Ethereum continues to mature, so do the options for spending it. Whether you’re a trader, a long-term holder, or just someone looking to use your ETH for daily purchases, a debit card now fits your needs.

With options like Releaso.io, which offers zero fees, Bybit, which offers rewards, and Gnosis Pay, which offers self-custody, 2025 is shaping up to be the best year yet for Ethereum usability.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

