Top 5 Ethereum Debit Cards in 2025: Spend ETH Anywhere Like Cash

Key Takeaways
Ten years ago, using Ethereum to buy a coffee or book a flight seemed like a far-fetched dream.
Today, it’s a reality. Thanks to the growing availability of Ethereum-powered debit cards, crypto is becoming as usable as fiat—and even more rewarding.
With major players like Visa and Mastercard jumping into crypto, Ethereum holders can now seamlessly spend their assets at millions of locations worldwide.
From zero-fee spending to cashback perks, these ETH debit cards are reshaping how we use crypto in everyday life.
If you’re looking for a reliable, low-cost way to put your Ethereum to use, here are the top 5 ETH debit cards you should know about in 2025.
Releaso.io has built its reputation around simplicity. No ATM fees. No hidden conversion rates.
There is no need to lock up tokens to get perks. It offers instant virtual cards and real-world usability with zero fluff.
This one leads the pack if you want to spend your ETH without headaches or fine print.
If you’re already trading on Binance, their Visa card makes life easy.
It connects directly to your Binance wallet and offers up to 8% cashback for big BNB holders.
It’s not fee-free, but the platform integration and rewards make it a solid choice for active users.
Bybit’s Mastercard is great for users who want rewards without locking up thousands in native tokens.
It works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and offers up to 10% cashback.
You also get access to Bybit’s Flexible Savings feature, which is a good option for users who want more from their card than just spending.
Gnosis Pay takes a more self-sovereign approach.
The card is tied to a self-custodial wallet, meaning you keep control of your ETH.
It eliminates gas fees and FX charges and even lets you personalize your card with ENS names or NFTs.
This is ideal for Ethereum natives who want to support decentralization — and avoid extra fees.
Nova is WhiteBIT’s answer to crypto spendin g, and it works smoothly with their exchange.
There are no monthly maintenance fees; users can get up to 10% crypto cashback.
It’s currently available in multiple regions and supports Apple and Google Pay out of the box.
As Ethereum continues to mature, so do the options for spending it. Whether you’re a trader, a long-term holder, or just someone looking to use your ETH for daily purchases, a debit card now fits your needs.
With options like Releaso.io, which offers zero fees, Bybit, which offers rewards, and Gnosis Pay, which offers self-custody, 2025 is shaping up to be the best year yet for Ethereum usability.