Microsoft Predicts a Bleak COVID-19 Future With ‘All Digital’ Move

Microsoft will only hold digital events until July 2021.

This move is in response to COVID-19. It aims to slow down the spread of the disease and keep employees safe.

While necessary, the announcement paints a bleak picture of the future.

It’s official. Microsoft announced that they’re making all events digital. To curb the spread of COVID-19, all internal and external events will be digital-only until July 2021.

This is a smart and necessary move by Microsoft. If we’re going to stop this virus from killing millions, we need to do all we can.

But it does paint a bleak future if we’re going to need strong measures for that long.

COVID-19 Might Be With Us Longer Than We Expect

Microsoft’s latest moves against COVID-19 might just be overcautious. It’s worth being extra sure that the illness has been eradicated before we go back to business as usual. But, if strict measures remain necessary for that long, we could all be in for a rough few years.

If we have to wait until next summer for COVID-19 to go away, that means a lot of time spent inside. Imagine the damage that’ll do to world economies. By the time it’s all over, we could end up with a case of collective trauma.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that country-wide lockdowns will need to be in place for the length of the outbreak.

Measures Should Be Relaxed as Soon as It Is Feasible to Do So

I am all for COVID-19 preparedness. These lockdowns going on all over the world are a necessary measure. But, they’re also incredibly hard on the people and the economy. That’s why these measures should be stepped back as soon as it’s safe to do so.

I’m not talking about things going straight back to normal, obviously. But, a relaxing of strict rules would almost certainly do wonders for people’s sense of freedom. Caution is all well and good, but what’s the point of saving everyone if we’re all suicidal by the end of the outbreak?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.