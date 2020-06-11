Would it have killed Jessica Mulroney to put up even the most basic of posts in solidarity with her "bestie" prior to Exeter dragging her for filth? | Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

June 11, 2020 5:32 PM UTC

Meghan Markle’s BFF Is Getting Torched – And Boy, Did She Have It Coming

Jessica Mulroney, the BFF of one Meghan Markle, got called out for her white privilege by a Black Canadian blogger. She deserved it.
Author: Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
  • Jessica Mulroney got called out for her white privilege by a Black Canadian blogger.
  • Mulroney is best known as the BFF of one Meghan Markle, which makes her white privilege even more pronounced.
  • As harsh as the “callout” was, it was entirely deserved.

Jessica Mulroney is in hot water. Black Canadian blogger Sasha Exeter took Meghan Markle’s “bestie” to task for using her white privilege to not only stay silent on the Black Lives Matter issue, but to actually issue “threatening” behavior.

As harsh as Exeter was in her callout, Mulroney deserved every inch of what was coming to her.

“This S**t Needs to Stop”: Sasha Exeter Take’s Meghan Markle ‘Bestie’ to Task

Jessica Mulroney got dragged for filth by Sasha Exeter, who compared her to Amy Cooper, aka “Central Park Karen.” | Source: Instagram

While mostly known in her native Canada, Sasha Exeter is no stranger to the blogosphere. Her lifestyle and fitness website, SoSasha, deals in the usual “influencer” subject matter of so-cute swimsuits, so-pretty travel destinations, and so-fashionable clothes, all depicted with a diffuser flash and a pearly white smile.

But in an 11-minute Instagram post, Exeter dragged Jessica Mulroney for filth. In addition to accusing Mulroney of conveniently avoiding the #BlackLivesMatter issue, Exeter actually went so far as to say that Mulroney was “threatening” her.

Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege in my personal opinion.

During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history.

Citing that this really wasn’t a problem she really didn’t want to share on her social channels, excuses that she would be bullied or vilified by the public and the media if she did, claimed her show was more important to promote because it was going into it’s season finale because, after all – this is her job and get this, ‘they matter, too.’

At one point, Exeter even compared Mulroney to “Amy Cooper,” the white woman you probably know as “Central Park Karen.”

Whew.

Jessica Mulroney’s So-Called ‘Apology’ Was Something Else

Sensing a PR nightmare of epic proportions, Jessica Mulroney immediately took to Exeter’s Instagram to issue an apology. And, as seems to be the norm, she dragged Meghan Markle into the middle of it.

As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend, where race was front and center. It was deeply educational.

Public experience?” Girl, please.

It was Meghan Markle who got thrust into the spotlight when she married Prince Harry — Jessica Mulroney just went along for the ride because her kids were in the bridal party.

Additionally, Exeter had a great point: Mulroney’s “close friend” is arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world.

How was she completely unaware of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and how it would affect her, if for no other reason than the fact that Meghan Markle spoke out vociferously against the murder of George Floyd?

Would it have killed Jessica Mulroney to put up even the most basic of posts in solidarity with her “bestie” prior to Exeter dragging her for filth? Probably not.

But she’s clearly so insulated in her bubble of power, wealth, and privilege — monetary, celebrity, and yes, white privilege — that she couldn’t be bothered. And that’s what makes Exeter’s dragging well-earned, and well-deserved.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com

