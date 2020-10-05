Manchester United Is Rotten from the Top Down as Crisis Looms

Manchester United is on the brink of a crisis following their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham.

A lack of movement in the transfer market has fans very worried.

The club is rotten from the top down, and the cracks are showing.

Manchester United is a mess right now–there is no other way to say it.

The club’s myriad of problems was laid bear during their humiliation at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. They hit the Red Devils for six, as the home side imploded at the back while the rest of the team gave up the ghost before half-time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was motionless on the sideline, powerless to exact any change on a side spiraling alarmingly out of contention. Watch the video:

So, who is to blame for the current state of Manchester United?

In short, everyone.

Is Solskjaer in Over His Head?

Initially, Solskjaer looked the perfect fit for the club. He arrested their Jose Mourinho slump and had them firing on all cylinders once again. He spoke fluent ‘Manchester United’–he loved the club, and the club loved him.

Sadly, he does not have the draw of some of the other big-name managers, with players preferring the likes of Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola. That has lead to a failure to attract top talent resulting in a stagnation of the squad.

Ole is a genuinely loveable guy, he is a scholar of the game and has a heart that bleeds Manchester red, but the fact of the matter remains he is now in over his head.

Ed Woodward

A name that bears the sting of a swear word in certain parts of Manchester.

Thousands of words are written about Woodward’s ineptitude in the transfer market, yet he remains. With the rollercoaster Jadon Sancho deal on the rocks, Woodward has to shoulder most of the blame for United’s current issues.

He abandoned Mourinho in the final days of his United debacle, and it would seem the same is true for Solskjaer. Having finished third in the league last season, now was the time to strike as they attempt to bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City. If anything, thanks to Woodward, they are even further away.

The signing of Edinson Cavani is nothing short of a sorry attempt to paper over the gaping cracks.

The Red Devils have offered the Uruguayan a bonkers £10 million per year deal as well. It makes absolutely no sense, but then, everything about Woodward feels like that.

The Distant, Parasitic Owners

The infamous Glazer family. Is there a single Manchester United fan that likes the American billionaires?

The Glazers installed Woodward to the seat of power before flitting off back to the States to carry on with their lives. As one of the most disconnected ownerships in the league, it seems they only care about the bottom line of the business, turning a blind eye to the ruinous effect it has on the on-field performance of the club.

United is one of the most valuable sporting brands on the planet, and the Glazers know it. Sadly, the attraction has nothing to do with football and everything to do with profit margins.

The Players

Lastly, the players don’t seem to understand the historical significance of pulling on a Manchester United shirt. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United was a side of fighters. A band of brothers ready to give their all for the shirt and the Old Trafford faithful.

The almost comical timidities of the current rag-tag bunch are an affront to that legacy.

The world of football deserves a better Manchester United than this.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.