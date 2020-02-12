Posted in: Op-edSports News
Liverpool Must Not Resign $175 Million Flop Coutinho

Liverpool must not resign Philippe Coutinho this summer. Club has moved on. Player has dramatically regressed.

Author: Simon Fletcher

Philippe Coutinho's career has gone downhill. Liverpool should show restraint and avoid bringing him back. | Image: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

  • Recent press reports suggest Liverpool could be interested in resigning ex-star Philippe Coutinho.
  • Liverpool used Coutinho money to buy Van Dijk and Alisson.
  • Club has not looked back since the sale, as Coutinho’s career has nosedived.

Recent press reports have suggested that Liverpool is looking into the possibility of resigning Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The player’s career has gone into free fall since leaving Anfield. Liverpool, on the other hand, are the current Champions of Europe and set to win their first-ever Premier League title.

Bringing back the popular Brazilian to Merseyside just makes zero sense.

Liverpool Has Moved On

The close to $175 million that Barcelona paid Liverpool for Coutinho makes him the second most expensive player in history.

Liverpool reluctantly took Barcelona’s money in the 2018 transfer window. What they did with it has taken the team to a whole new level.

An exciting attacking team with defensive frailties was able to bring in Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker with the Coutinho cash and go from strength to strength.

Coutinho stank out the house in Barcelona and after 18 months at the Camp Nou, he was farmed out to Bayern Munich.

Coutinho Continuing to Struggle

Last weekend, Bayern Munich played RB Leipzig in a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga. Coutinho was on the bench.

Just as in Barcelona, the Brazilian has failed to set the world alight in Bavaria.

Admired for his undoubted quality, Coutinho has been way too inconsistent in Germany and there is no way Bayern will make his transfer permanent in the summer.

Barcelona Dreaming of Past Glories

In Barcelona, the local press believes that Coutinho still has a big cache in the Premier League. There is also the suggestion that PSG could be interested in signing him.

This would seem more like wishful thinking than fact on the part of the Catalans.

The spark appears to have gone from the player’s game and there seems few obvious landing spots for him in the Premier League or the already attack-heavy PSG team.

Liverpool Simply Not an Option

The attacking trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino is arguably the best in the world.

Coutinho does his best work high up the pitch, so where exactly would he play in this Liverpool team?

Dropping into midfield would sacrifice some defensive security and destroy the balance of a fully-functioning unit.

Players like Shaqiri and Lallana will be moved on from Liverpool this summer, but taking their place would only leave Coutinho in a bit-part role.

For a player on such high wages and used to star billing, even the thought of resigning Coutinho feels preposterous.

Liverpool will not save Coutinho’s career.

At this point, it looks unlikely whether anybody can.

