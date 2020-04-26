Is Bill Gates Really the Great Guy You Think He Is?

Bill Gates has donated billions of dollars to charitable causes.

He’s warned us and helped guide us through the coronavirus pandemic.

But do these moves offset the reportedly shadowy behavior of this perplexing billionaire?

Bill Gates has reemerged through the coronavirus spotlight. He’s been painted as a prophet for his outbreak warnings, and savior for his donations.

But is it possible to be a good person when you’re off-and-on the richest man in the world? Is it possible to be a bad man when you give billions of dollars in charity? Let’s take a deeper look at the enigma that is Bill Gates.

The Case For Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates have donated more money than almost anyone in the history of the planet. As of August 2018, they had given over $36 billion. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is the largest charitable organization in the U.S.

The foundation is generally all about lifting those who’ve been held down and treating disease.

According to its website, the BMGF focuses on:

Improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life.

In 2010, they dedicated $10 billion over ten years to the development of vaccines alone.

Bill Gates has taken on the aura of a prophet since the coronavirus pandemic began. It seemed like he warned of this exact problem years before it happened. He and Melinda pledged to donate a whopping $100 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

He’s also generally acted as a guru to guide us through this time.

Bill Gates gives away massive amounts of money, he lifts the downtrodden, and he works diligently to treat and cure disease. What’s not to like? More than you might think.

The Case Against Bill Gates

While his charitable donations are undeniable, Bill Gates has some red flags hiding in those deep pockets.

First, those vaccines that he so generously helps develop are shrouded in controversy.

The BMGF, and several partners, have been accused of testing these vaccines on people in third-world and lightly-regulated countries. These experiments have allegedly been given without consent and resulted in deaths.

One report from Golden University School of Law notes:

All of these programs resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, with accounts of forced vaccinations and uninformed consent.

Adding,

Ultimately, these health campaigns, under the guise of saving lives, have relocated large scale clinical trials of untested or unapproved drugs to developing markets where administering drugs is less regulated and cheaper.

James Love, the director of the nonprofit Knowledge Ecology International, told The Nation:

He uses his philanthropy to advance a pro-patent agenda on pharmaceutical drugs, even in countries that are really poor… He’s a big defender of the big drug companies.

Translated: Bill Gates is accused of testing unapproved drugs on unsuspecting poor people so he could save money, gather data, and potentially profit off of a patented vaccine. And he’s killing people in the process.

Further, some of Bill Gates’ ‘charitable’ efforts have come under scrutiny. The Nation recently published an article detailing the shadows that have lurked beneath Gates’ philanthropy.

They mention that Bill Gates donated $80 million to the private school his children attend. While that money is counted in his total donation numbers, he stands to gain personal benefit from them.

He’s also ‘donated’ to highly-profitable corporations, such as IBM and NBC. Gates has even donated to a laundry list of companies in which he holds stock.

To top it all off, Bill Gates developed a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of sex crimes. According to The New York Times, Gates hung out at the sex trafficker’s notorious Manhattan townhouse several times, once staying late into the night. He even rode in Epstein’s jet.

Conclusion

While the notoriously private billionaire has never been convicted of any blatant wrongdoing, there’s more than enough evidence to cast doubt upon his intentions.

Bill Gates might donate billions of dollars, but it appears as though a generous chunk of that money goes to advancing his own causes. Perhaps he can rationalize some of his tactics, but at the very least, you should think twice before assuming one of the richest men in the world has your best interests in mind.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.