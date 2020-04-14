Even Meghan Markle Fans Aren’t Dumb Enough to Fall for This Hilarious Scam

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a sizeable fanbase, much of which hangs on the couple’s every word.

A crypto trading company is looking to exploit Meghan and Harry’s rabid fanbase with a hilariously lousy crypto scam.

Sussex Squad beware!

Okay, first of all, I know that my relationship with the Sussex Squad isn’t great. I’m not a Meghan Markle fan, and that seems to really annoy some people.

But while they may wish all manner of ill-will on me, I’m not the type to hold a grudge. I’m happy to do Markle’s fans a solid on this occasion.

Are you ready, Sussex Squad? Read on and learn a little.

Meghan Markle fans are being targeted by a crypto scam

There’s a dubious cryptocurrency trading program called Bitcoin Evolution, and it’s suspiciously claiming they have the full backing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This is false. It’s a scam.

The company claims that during an interview with Phillip Schofield on a British television show called This Morning, the couple highlighted a “wealth loophole.”

And no, Harry and Meghan were not referring to Prince Charles’s wallet.

It would take a new level of stupid to fall for such a ridiculous scam

The scam artists quote the faux Hollywood royals as saying:

We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent. What’s made us successful is jumping into new opportunities quickly and without hesitation, and right now, our number one money-maker is a new cryptocurrency auto-trading program called Bitcoin Evolution.

It gets better. Meghan and Harry then supposedly claim:

It’s the single biggest opportunity we’ve seen in our entire lifetimes to build a small fortune fast. We urge everyone to check this out before the banks shut it down.

That last quote from the scammers gives the game away entirely.

Obviously, the “single biggest opportunity” that Meghan Markle has seen in her lifetime “to build a small fortune, fast” is marrying Prince Harry, not some bogus crypto scheme!

There are obvious signs that this is a scam looking to rip Meghan Markle fans off

One of the first tell-tale signs this is a scam is that upon clicking the link, it takes you to a fraudulent website – and doesn’t reroute you to a Kanye West YouTube video like Harry and Meghan’s foundation landing page does.

Another glaring red flag is the lack of any contact details. The website gives no telephone number and no business address.

Then again, I’m not sure that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a fixed address at the moment either, so perhaps that sign doesn’t apply here.

What’s the deal with Phillip Schofield?

A final warning sign should be any company that mentions speaking with Phillip Schofield.

For some bizarre reason, he’s the TV host of choice for these scam artists, with a lot of the “celebrities” being quoted as telling Schofield about their opportunity.

Not that long ago, a company used Bear Grylls’ name as a front for a scam. They claim he left poor Phillip in “disbelief” as he unveiled this money-spinning opportunity that’s got the U.K. talking.

Another scam, of course.

So, please don’t fall for this nonsense.

You’re welcome, Sussex Squad.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.