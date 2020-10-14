Dow Edges Higher as Big Banks Kick Off Covid Earnings Season

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Wednesday, as analysts upgraded their outlook on Q3 earnings season.
  • Published: 10 hours ago
US Stock Market
U.S. stock traded cautiously higher on Wednesday, as investors awaited the latest developments around corporate earnings and stimulus talks. | Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by as much as 68 points.
  • Shares of Bank of America and Wells Fargo declined in pre-market trading after reporting mixed quarterly earnings; Goldman Sachs rose after posting higher profits.
  • FactSet forecasts a blended earnings decline of 20.5% for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter.

The Dow and broader U.S. stock market traded modestly higher on Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings season.

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise

All of Wall Street’s major indexes opened higher after wavering in pre-market trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by as much 68 points before paring gains later in the session.

Dow Jones, DJIA
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded cautiously higher on Wednesday. | Chart: Yahoo Finance

The broad S&P 500 Index of large-cap stocks climbed 0.2%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5%.

Gains were primarily concentrated in energy, communication services, industrials, and information technology stocks. Healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples companies reported modest declines.

Equity markets pulled back from monthly highs Tuesday after Apple’s latest iPhone release failed to woo investors. Concerns about a stimulus deadlock in Congress also weighed on investor confidence. Watch the video below for the latest on Covid-19 stimulus discussions:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Corporate Earnings in Focus

Wall Street’s biggest banks kicked off earnings season this week, with Bank of America and Wells Fargo reporting a decline in profitability. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, posted higher than expected earnings thanks to a thriving trading desk.

JPMorgan and Citigroup also reported better than expected results on Tuesday.

According to FactSet, companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report a blended earnings decline of 20.5% in the third quarter. That’s a significant improvement over previous forecasts showing a decline of 25% or more.

Analysts expect all major industrial groups to report a third-quarter loss, but the projected drop is smaller than it was at the end of June.

S&P 500 sectors
Analysts have revised their projections for third-quarter profits. | Chart: The Wall Street Journal

Earnings expectations suggest investors and analysts are cautiously optimistic about the post-crisis recovery. At the same time, market participants are concerned about a second wave of Covid-19 disrupting modest progress made so far.

U.S. hospitalizations have reached their highest level since late August, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. Infections surpassed 52,000 on Tuesday, up from 41,653 on Monday.

The United States has the highest confirmed infections in the world at more than 7.8 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 9 hours ago
Sam Bourgi
Sam Bourgi
Financial Editor of CCN.com, Sam Bourgi has spent the past decade focused on economics, markets, and cryptocurrencies. His work has been featured in and cited by some of the world's leading newscasts, including Barron's, CBOE, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes. Sam is based in Ontario, Canada and can be contacted at sam.bourgi@ccn.com or at LinkedIn. Visit his Muck Rack profile here. Sam Bourgi is a Trusted Journalist.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Sister-site: Hacked – Protection against online Abuse and Cybercrime.