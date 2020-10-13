Dow Drops as Investors Punish Apple Stock After iPhone 12 Unveil

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled Tuesday after Apple’s latest iPhone release failed to woo investors.
Apple was one of the Dow's biggest laggards on Tuesday as investors dissected the long-awaited 5G iPhone reveal. | Source: Image: Josh Edelson/AFP
  • The Dow Jones tumbled 150 points Tuesday.
  • Investors flinched as stimulus talks struggle, and Johnson & Johnson suspended its vaccine trial.
  • Apple stock dropped 3% despite unveiling its new 5G iPhone 12.

A risk-off note struck the Dow Jones on Tuesday, as investors flinched after Johnson & Johnson suspended its vaccine trial, and stimulus talks once again look deadlocked. Apple stock also swooned after investors reacted poorly to the 5G  iPhone 12 launch.

Dow Jones Slips as Risk Sentiment Sours

Among the major U.S. stock market indices, the Nasdaq edged up slightly, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 tumbled 0.3%.

The Dow Jones tumbled 150 points. | Source: Yahoo Finance

On the data front, the headline consumer price index (CPI) came in at 0.2%, matching forecasts, while core CPI missed estimates with a 0.7% reading. Given the massive increase in the money supply, soft inflation readings will cause central bankers to cry out more strongly for the need for fiscal stimulus.

It does not appear that another bazooka is coming, however, as Nancy Pelosi is refusing to accept the White House’s offer of a narrow relief bill. It appears that the Senate is even more frugal, as leader Mitch McConnell is preparing a “skinny” $500 billion bill. Democrats are likely to oppose these measures.

With Republicans forcing through a Supreme Court nomination, they are unlikely to draw much goodwill from Democrats. Donald Trump’s erratic take on stimulus continues, as his initial order to halt talks contrasted with his recent comments, culminating in the following tweet today:

Trump supports the immediate approval of a major stimulus package. | Source: Donald Trump via Twitter

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Trial Spooks Market

Outside of D.C., there was some bad news in the fight against the pandemic. Dow blue-chip Johnson & Johnson, one of the leaders in the race for a vaccine, suspended its trial after an unexplained illness in one of its test subjects. Such setbacks are commonplace, but with so much riding on this particular vaccine, Wall Street is sensitive to any potential issues.

In a comment to CCN.com, Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG, noted that stocks appear less sensitive to vaccine headlines than they once did:

The news that Johnson & Johnson has paused its vaccine trial has not gone entirely unnoticed, but the market has learned to live with the ups and downs of product development over the past few months, with the reaction to this kind of news much more muted than during the summer.

With plenty of companies in the race, Dow bulls might become more concerned if other leading vaccine candidates also report issues.

Dow 30 Stocks: Apple Unveils 5G iPhone 12, Disney Roars on Restructuring

On a very mixed day for the Dow 30, there were some big winners and losers. Disney stock surged 3% as investors cheered the company’s plans to go all-in on its streaming businesses. The company’s restructuring will bolster the company’s Disney+ service, and Wall Street looks to be very happy.

Apple stock fell 3%, getting little support from its 5G iPhone unveiling, likely because it has been anticipated for some time.

Watch the video below to see the unveiling of the iPhone 12:

Johnson & Johnson was a laggard, tumbling over 2%.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase fell around 1.5% as U.S. Treasury yields tumbled.

Sam Bourgi edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Francois Aure
Financial speculator & author living in the hills in Los Angeles. J.D. but very much not a lawyer. Favorite trading books are anything written by Jack Schwager. | Follow Me On Twitter | Email Me | Article Compilation On Muck Rack
