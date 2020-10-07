Deshaun Watson Needs One of These Three Guys as His Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans made the surprising but necessary decision to fire Bill O’Brien after the team’s 0-4 start.

Romeo Crennell will finish the season as the interim head coach, but the team will not take off the interim tag when the season ends.

With what the Texans are paying Deshaun Watson over the next four years, they will find someone who can make the most of their superstar quarterback.

It was a little surprising to see the Houston Texans fire head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien this early in the season. But, then again, they should have done it a long time ago. He gutted the team with some of the dumbest trades in NFL history, including the one that sent the best weapon Deshaun Watson had to Arizona. In the process, he gave up hope for improvement via the draft.

That alone was enough reason for him to go. But as icing on the proverbial cake, he had no idea how to utilize one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL— Houston’s superstar quarterback, Deshaun Watson. If they are smart, they will target guys that know how to make magic happen with a guy like Watson.

According to the rumor mill, there are already a few stellar candidates connected to the job.

Deshaun Watson Needs Someone That Can Tap Into His Potential

For a brief, five-game stretch during his rookie season, fans saw what Deshaun Watson could do. Houston went 2-3 in those games, but Bill O’Brien did not hold him back then, and he set records he was so great:

The first quarterback in history to have 400+ passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and 55+ yards rushing in the same game.

His 19 touchdowns in his first seven games are a record for any player in his first seven games.

His four three-touchdown games are the most for a rookie since the merger in 1970.

Houston is going to want a head coach that can bring that guy back out all the time. Fans would love to see more highlights like these:

Turning 23 today.

And turning heads ever since he joined the @HoustonTexans.@deshaunwatson's 10 BEST plays from his rookie season! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/vMzt6hI5LG — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2018

If the Texans hire one of the three candidates the rumor mill is talking about, they might do that.

The Candidates

Several potential candidates are being talked about in the NFL’s never-ending rumor mill. There are three, however, getting more attention than the rest:

Eric Bieniemy: It is not hard to figure out why the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is the perfect hire. The team needs someone that can get the most out of a talented young quarterback, and he is responsible for developing one of the best—Patrick Mahomes.

Dabo Swinney: The Clemson head coach has been talked about in NFL circles for the last few years, but nothing has ever come close to developing. But with his current superstar moving onto the NFL, now may be the best time for him to make the jump. He’ll get to work with Deshaun Watson again. If he can bring defensive coordinator Brent Venables along– even better.

Josh McDaniels: Despite doing the Indianapolis Colts wrong a few years ago, his name comes up every time a head coach position becomes open. But after going to the Bill Belichick Coaching Tree and coming up empty with O’Brien, they may not want to go back to it. However, his offensive record with the Patriots speaks for itself.

Another possibility gaining steam inside the rumor mill is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah as head coach and either 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur or run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Convincing anyone to take the job could be a challenge. Yes, the team has Deshaun Watson. But it needs a No. 1 wide receiver, a running back, and a better offensive line. The defense needs some help, too. Thanks to O’Brien trading away draft picks for defective magic beans, improving the roster will not be easy.

