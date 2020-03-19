Daniel Dae Kim Gives Clueless Millennials a Much-Needed Warning

Daniel Dae Kim announced today that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He also warned millennials of the dangers.

Younger people still appear to be acting recklessly, despite new reports that show increased hospitalizations for their generation.

‘Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim announced today that he had contracted COVID-19. In a ten-minute Instagram video, Kim detailed his journey and addressed his fans.

He also made sure to call out millennials in his post. As videos of millennials still partying on spring break have been floating around, they clearly need to hear this message.

Millennials Are Doing Their Best to Keep This Virus From Containment

As Americans slowly come to grips with the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, some people are still clueless. This video, originally posted yesterday by CBS News, captures the ignorance perfectly:

One spring breaker sums it up in the most millennial way possible:

Like, it’s really messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars or the beach?…I think they’re blowing way out of proportion. I think it’s doing way too much.

Most were more concerned about partying than containing infection:

I mean, it sucks but we’re going to make the best of it. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having day parties all day. It’s my birthday, St. Patrick’s Day, turn up.

Some party-goers struggled to make sense at all:

We’re just trying to roll with–we’re just living for the moment. We’re just going to do what happens, when it happens. When stuff closes, we’re going to do it when it closes…we’re just trying to make do with what we have right now.

Daniel Dae Kim Calls Out These Reckless Partiers

Daniel Dae Kim went into detail about his COVID-19 experience. On a flight home to Hawaii, Dae describes feeling a “scratchiness” in his throat. He said later that night, he felt “tightness in my chest, body aches, and my temperature started to rise.” Eventually, he tested positive for coronavirus.

He ended the description by saying:

A lot of younger people can carry the virus without having any symptoms whatsoever, that was not me.

He went on to explain to young people, in kinder words, why they’re being stupid:

For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials, who think this is not serious, please know that it is. And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people. Including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines.

A lot of younger people might think Daniel Dae Kim is lecturing them. Unfortunately, he’s just right. The coronavirus appears to be much more dangerous to millennials than previously thought.

COVID-19 Is Also Killing Young, Healthy People

During a White House briefing this week, Dr. Deborah Birx said:

There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill, and very seriously ill, in the ICU.

Yesterday, the CDC released a report that showed people between the ages 20-44 are being hospitalized for COVID-19 more than almost anyone else. In the United States, between February 12th and March 16th, only people between 65-74 years-old were hospitalized more.

At the same time, reports keep surfacing of healthy, young people dying. People like Daniel Dae Kim are correct to warn more youthful generations of the dangers. It’s time for them to take this pandemic more seriously than their spring break. After all, there are no beaches in the ICU.

