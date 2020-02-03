Posted in: Market NewsOp-ed
Published:
February 3, 2020 8:42 AM UTC

China’s Government Fails to Stop Coronavirus from Infecting Stock Markets

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is desperate to stop the coronavirus outbreak from negatively impacting its financial markets, but it is running out of options.

Author: Ayush Singh @TraderBased

The The Shanghai Stock Exchange opened disastrously on Monday after a prolonged national holiday as a direct consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. | Source: AP

  • China’s government is taking desperate measures to calm the financial markets, but they are unlikely to work.
  • The Chinese financial system is already standing on flimsy grounds, and economic condition is worsening.
  • Coronavirus outbreak is getting worse, and the Chinese government won’t be able to tackle this problem by injecting liquidity into the markets.

The coronavirus is slowly becoming an existential threat to the financial stability of the Chinese financial market. The Communist Party of China (CPC) is getting desperate to get the situation under control, but their actions seem to have little effect and a crash looks inevitable.

To calm jittery investors, the CPC decided to inject $174 billion into the financial markets through open market reverse repo operations. Additionally, the CPC also banned short-selling and banned major shareholders from selling stock for six months.

Despite the Orwellian measures put in place, over $420 billion of value was erased [Reuters] from the Shanghai Index, and heavily dumped the Yuan and commodities. Over 3,000 stocks dropped 10%, which is the daily limit.

The Orwellian Measures Don’t Work

This isn’t the first time China is deploying these measures to calm investors.  In July 2015, the CPC banned shareholders with stakes over 5% [The Guardian] from selling shares for six months. The China Securities Regulatory Commission even said that it would deal “severely” with anyone who violated the rule.

But these tactics never work. They often have the opposite effect as investors are often unable to hedge their long positions and panic.

The ban didn’t calm investors’ nerves in 2015, and the Shanghai Index continued its downward spiral, losing over 35% of its value in the subsequent months.

Shanghai Index continued plummeting in 2015 despite government intervention. |Source: Trading View

The same happened in the U.S. when the government banned short-selling during the Great Recession.

Coronavirus is a Big Blow to a Fragile Financial System

The coronavirus epidemic has brought the Chinese economy to a standstill. With tens of millions of people quarantined, productivity and demand in the region have crashed. Consequently, the epidemic has caused the Chinese oil demand to plummet [Bloomberg] by three million barrels per day, which amounts to 20% of the total consumption.

The Chinese financial system was already standing on flimsy grounds, and the slowing economy was already making things worse. The CPC had been desperately trying to spur growth over the last few months and the coronavirus outbreak has poured cold water on CPC’s efforts.

China has a big ‘bad-debt’ problem and has been spending billions to bail out banks. Just two months ago, China’s sovereign-wealth fund bailed out Hengfeng Bank to the tune of $14.28 billion [Wall Street Journal]. Given the high number of nonperforming loans, many more bailouts are expected in the future.

Chinese banks have a ‘bad-loan’ problem. | Source: Wall Street Journal

The banks in China have been struggling as there were five cases of bank runs reported just last year. Besides, the Chinese central bank was also injecting billions of dollars into the banking system [Bloomberg] via repo operations before the coronavirus panic.

The economy was also slowing much before the coronavirus outbreak. In a bid to revive the slowing economy, China’s central bank has been on a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cutting spree. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has cut RRR eight times since 2018 [Reuters].

The signs of distress in the Chinese economy were evident before, and the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate it.

Coronavirus Getting Worse

The CPC is running out of levers to pull, and the coronavirus outbreak is getting worse. The growth in the number of infections is still parabolic. Although the mortality rate is low, the rising number of cases is economically disastrous for China.

Coronavirus cases are still going rapidly. | Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

 

As per the official data, total confirmed cases of the infection crossed 17,200 in China. However, as I’d previously said, the data provided by the Chinese government is highly unreliable, and the number of actual cases is likely much higher.

And just yesterday, Chinese outlet Caijing claimed that the government is ‘significantly under-reporting both, the cases and deaths.

The WHO has already declared coronavirus a global pandemic, and the number of cases is expected to double every 6.4 days going forward. The Chinese economy is already struggling, and the banking sector looks fragile.

The CPC can’t solve the coronavirus problem by printing money and is rapidly running out of levers to pull. Thus, a financial crash looks inevitable.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Ayush Singh @TraderBased

Ayush is a financial blogger and a swing trader. He has roughly four years of experience covering the U.S. stock market and has consistently featured on Tip Ranks' list of top performing bloggers. He is based out of Indore, India and is also managing the portfolios of several local retail clients. You can email him on Ayush.Singh93@outlook.com

More of: ChinaCoronavirus
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Minecraft Treasure Hunt ‘SatoshiQuest’ Will Cost You $1 on the Bitcoin Trail

Chinese Stocks Face Biggest Flash Crash Since 2015 as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc

BiKi.com: SEA CEO Ethan Ng Talks Supply Chain and Exchanges as Future Financial Institutions

Expect Apple Stock to Suffer When Coronavirus Batters the Top Line

Michael Bloomberg’s Super Bowl Ad Will Backfire Spectacularly

Why Conor McGregor Has Boxing’s Biggest Names Dancing to His Tune

The Ugly Truth About EA’s Sudden Nintendo Switch Love-Fest

Beijing Can’t Save China’s Stock Market from a Coronavirus Reckoning

Don’t Let Christophe Gans Ruin Silent Hill Again

The PewDiePie Drought: Grieving Fans Binge Final Video 19 Million Times

Digital Homicide Is Back & the Infamous Steam Reject’s Games Are as Sucky as Ever

Coronavirus Will Trigger an Epic Stock Market Crash, Warns ‘Godfather’ Analyst

Is Warren Buffett Saving His Cash Pile to Buy a Housing Market Crash?

Barcelona Striker Fiasco Raises Even More Embarrassing Red Flags

Microsoft Schools the Gaming Industry with ‘Xbox Game Pass’ Success