Navigate

Tezos Founder Sanctioned by Regulator for Allegations of Past Misconduct

Tezos co-founder Arthur Breitman has been sanctioned by a top Wall Street regulator in connection with allegations that he violated regulations for securities professionals while working at Morgan Stanley.

According to Reuters, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) — a self-regulatory organization — on April 18 fined Breitman $20,000 and has prohibited him from associating with broker-dealers for two years.

FINRA claims that Breitman concealed his early work on the Tezos project, which began while he was still employed at Morgan Stanley, from his employer. This would have violated FINRA rules, which require securities professionals to give their employers written notice that they are engaging in outside business activities.

“Breitman did not notify Morgan Stanley at any time that he was engaging in these outside business activities,” FINRA said in the settlement agreement.

Breitman neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the settlement agreement.

In previous public interviews, the Breitmans acknowledged that they had begun working on Tezos prior to Arthur’s departure from Morgan Stanley but said that they had made all the “proper disclosures” and that the project was initially a hobby, not a commercial venture.

Don't Miss:
  1. Dow on Edge as Morgan Stanley Predicts 10% Wipeout
  2. Analysts Are Too Optimistic About the Economy & Stock Market; Here’s Why That’s Dangerous

However, Arthur Breitman published early whitepapers about Tezos under a pseudonym, L.M. Goodman, and the founders had drafted a business plan prior to Arthur Breitman’s departure from Morgan Stanley in 2016.

“Breitman’s use of the L.M. Goodman pseudonym to promote Tezos … effectively concealed Breitman’s involvement with Tezos from” the company, the settlement agreement said, adding that the “Business Plan failed to provide a balanced presentation and sound basis for evaluating an investment in Tezos.”

The FINRA settlement is not expected to impact the development and launch of the Tezos network, which is rapidly approaching following multiple delays related to infighting between developers and the former president of the Tezos Foundation.

At present, the network’s beta implementation is slated to launch before the end of Q2 2018, followed by the mainnet in Q3.

“The settlement with FINRA is unrelated to and has no impact on the launch of the Tezos network,” Sarah Lightdale, an attorney for Breitman, told Reuters in a statement. “Arthur cooperated fully with FINRA at all times and Arthur is pleased to put this personal matter behind him.”

Featured image from Shutterstock.

Last modified: March 4, 2021 5:06 PM

Morgan StanleyTezos
Josiah Wilmoth: Josiah is the former U.S. Editor at CCN.com, where he focused on financial markets. He lives in rural Virginia. Connect with him on LinkedIn or email him directly at josiah.wilmoth(at)ccn.com.
Don't Miss:
  1. Meghan Markle Could’ve Been a Huge Royal Success, but Her Selfish Attitude Held Her Back
  2. Nasty Meghan Markle Fans Bully Sasha Exeter – And It’s Getting Ugly
  3. Prince Harry Assessed by Body Language Expert – the Results Are Hilarious
  4. Prince Harry Cheerleader Liza Minnelli Exposes Hollywood Royals’ Media Cunning
  5. A ‘Brad Pitt Movie’ Just Confirmed Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Delusion
  6. Dear Meghan Markle, Your BFF Is a Bully – And You Need to Drop Her
  7. Kate Middleton Has No One to Blame But Herself for the Meghan Markle Comparisons
  8. Meghan Markle’s BFF Is Getting Torched – And Boy, Did She Have It Coming
Latest News:
  1. Jeopardy Pegs Dr. Oz to Host and We Are So Confused
    March 22, 2021
  2. 3 Lonzo Ball Trades That Make Far Too Much Sense
    March 22, 2021
  3. Will Kanye West Keep His Wealth After Divorce From Kim Kardashian?
    March 18, 2021
  4. Bill Burr Is Harassed by the BTS Army – Here’s Why He’ll Be Fine
    March 15, 2021
  5. We’re All Out of Sympathy for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, & the Royals
    March 9, 2021
  6. Eminem & Gen Z Are at Odds Because They Both Need to Grow Up
    March 8, 2021