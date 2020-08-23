Sorry Pats Fans, Edelman’s Cam Newton Remarks Don’t Mean Anything

After being released by the Carolina Panthers back on March 24, Cam Newton has been given a chance by the New England Patriots.

Due to ongoing behavioral issues, no other NFL franchise wanted to pull the trigger by signing him.

Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman is praising Cam’s work ethic at camp–saying he’s working his tail off. Does this mean that Cam has adjusted to the “Patriots Way” and changed his behavior accordingly?

Julian Edelman may be fired up about seeing quarterback Cam Newton’s unrelenting work ethic on the field in training camp. The question that remains is whether his bipolar-esque personality conforms to New England head coach Bill Belichick’s way.

Edelman’s Cam Comments Are Meaningless

With Edelman being the Pats’ leading receiver as well as their longest-active tenured player on offense, Mr. Edelman’s comments carry merit. Now that QB Tom “Terrific” Brady has packed his bags to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Julian has moved to the head of the line.

Newton has been the hot topic of conversation during New England’s camp–why wouldn’t he be? Just don’t believe that Edelman’s comments about the former NFL MVP with the Carolina Panthers mean anything at all.

“He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason. The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He’s extremely dynamic, and he has a charming personality,” Edelman said of Newton on sports radio WEEI. “It’s been fun to be around. He has a confidence about him. All quarterbacks have a confidence, but it’s just a little different with Cam. It’s a vibe that can feel you and get you in a mindset.”

Sure, Cam and Julian look chummy together in the tweet above, but what happens when the yin and yang of Newton on the sideline as well as in pressers rear their ugly head? I’ll tell you. If he earns the starting job as a Pat, his baby-tantrum antics will eventually put his buttocks right back on the bench.

Mr. Newton has never been afraid to have a fit after being asked a question by any reporter after a game. When feeling frustrated, he’ll leave the podium in two shakes of a lamb’s tail. After the Panthers’ Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos, Cam left the media area like a spoiled little brat.

Belichick Isn’t Going to Change

There’s a common theme here. Newton doesn’t show a track record that he’ll change his behavior, and Coach Belichick most certainly won’t bend over backward for him.

It’s only a matter of time before Cam’s in Belichick’s proverbial doghouse.

Coach Belichick will always be an angry man that instills discipline in his players. Newton will always be a ticking time-bomb just waiting to explode.

This isn’t a good marriage, my friends.

Even though Edelman’s comments shed a positive light on Cam, they don’t address anything correlated to his detrimental behavior. My apologies, Patriots fans–this will end badly.

