Shaun King Is Back in the Headlines – For All The Wrong Reasons

Shaun King is back in the headlines – again.

Unsurprisingly, he’s trending for all the wrong reasons – again.

When are we going to stop giving him the attention he’s so thirsty for?

When Shaun King is trending, never try to find out why, because it’s almost never thanks to anything good.

This time is no different. The so-called “activist” is trending because he promised to “dox” law enforcement officers in the Kenosha, WI police department if the names of Jacob Blake’s shooters weren’t released.

Even if we assume that King meant well – which, let’s face it, is a tall order – how is this an effective way to get one’s desired results?

Shaun King Is Problematic (At Best)

It’s been suggested before, but it’s worth saying again: Shaun King is problematic, at best.

Forget the questions about whether he lied about his racial identity. Take a look at his history as an “activist,” and even more issues come up.

In 2018, he falsely accused a Texas state trooper of raping Sherita Dixon-Cole, a Black human resources professional, which led to death threats against the trooper before body-cam footage exonerated him.

And this is to say nothing of his fundraising scandals, his unwelcome insertion into the Tamir Rice controversy, his threats against other activists – especially Black women – and DeRay McKesson’s searing indictment of his disgusting tactics.

And now, in the wake of all this mess, comes this latest salvo.

Has He Learned Nothing?

Let’s be clear: It’s become increasingly obvious that the United States has a growing problem with police brutality. And things seem to be getting worse, not better.

If Shaun King thinks that the way to solve police brutality is through doxing and threats of violence against law enforcement, he’s in for a very rude awakening. If he makes good on this threat, and someone gets hurt – or worse – he will be on the wrong end of a huge lawsuit, if not something much more serious.

It’s one thing to fight the power and engage in civil disobedience. And, if that gets nowhere, taking things to the next level is sometimes a necessary step.

It’s another thing entirely for Shaun King to use his platform as an “activist” to recklessly endanger human lives. It’s irresponsible, illegal, and absolutely disgusting.

