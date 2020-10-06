The Premier League’s Biggest Winners & Losers in the Transfer Window

The transfer window is officially closed as attention slowly returns to on-field performance.

There were some incredibly astute signings across the board that’ll almost certainly make the Premier League more competitive.

It wasn’t all sunshine and announcement videos, though, with some clubs struggling to make a dent in the market.

The Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday night in its usual blaze of glory and flurry of mad-capped panic.

Arsenal’s eleventh-hour signing of Thomas Partey will go down as deadline day’s best deal. Meanwhile, Manchester United finally managed to land some signings of there own.

So, as the dust begins to settles on what has been a typically chaotic window, I will break down three winners and two losers from football’s silly season.

Winners

Everton

The Toffees are flying at the summit of the Premier League thanks to signing-of-the-summer James Rodriguez. The Colombian, who was an unbelievable coup, has taken to Merseyside like a duck to water and has the Blues singing.

Add to that the signings of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey, Allan, and Niels Nkounkou, and Everton look like a side capable of stealing an unlikely march on the title.

Chelsea

The Londoners got most of their business done early with no messing about whatsoever.

Frank Lampard strengthened his first-team options after stealing Timo Werner from under Liverpool’s noses, before adding Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy, Malang Sarr, and Kai Havertz.

Once his new band of merry-men is all fit, Chelsea will be a real threat in the Premier League.

Liverpool

It looked as though it might be yet another quiet summer at Anfield before an extravagant 24 hours saw them complete the signings of Thiago from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves. Watch the video:

With Kostas Tsimikas arriving earlier in the window, Klopp’s business has sent a real statement that he intends on defending their hard-earned Premier League title.

Before moving onto the wooden-spooners, it is worth mentioning that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also enjoyed stellar windows, only just missing out on the top three.

Losers

Manchester United

Despite completing the signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on deadline day, United’s window will go down as one to forget.

They missed out on their top target, Jadon Sancho, and failed to address the areas of the squad in desperate need of a shake-up.

Everyone could see that they needed a defender capable of solidifying their back end. They swooped for an aging striker instead. It just makes no sense, and the Old Trafford faithful has every right to be upset.

It could be a long old Premier League season for the Manchester giants.

Wolves

Including Nuno Espirito Santo’s side might seem a little harsh. However, you can’t help but feel that Wolves were better off at the end of the last Premier League season.

Replacing established Premier League stars like Matt Doherty and Jota with unproven young talent in Fabio Silva, Vitinha, and Ki-Jana Hoever looks like risky business. Only time will tell if they got it right.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.