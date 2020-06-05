Meghan Markle’s Speech Was Inspiring – But Twitter Says It Sounds Familiar

As a proud Los Angeles resident, Meghan Markle took a stand alongside those fighting against racism in all its forms.

Her video for her alma mater was inspirational, and her words resonated with her audience.

TV junkies are wondering whether she drew her inspiration from an unexpected source.

After the tragic murder of George Floyd, many celebrities and other public figures have used their platforms to address the issue of racism in the United States and elsewhere. Meghan Markle was no different.

Already planning a video for her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School, there was no doubt that someone as socially aware and “woke” as Meghan Markle would address the issues that are front and center all over the world today.

Meghan Markle’s Speech Was Truly Inspirational

Meghan’s speech was captivating, and it had her many fans singing her praises. And rightfully so!

But it would be unfair to place all of the plaudits at Meghan’s feet for the speech. She may have had some help.

Now, I don’t for a minute think that drawing inspiration from a powerful quote or individual is a bad thing. Not at all. We’re all aware that most politicians’ speeches are carefully drawn up by speechwriters and experts in that field.

How often have we seen or heard famous figures and celebrities use the likes of John Lennon, Nelson Mandela, and Benjamin Franklin as inspiration for something they’ve said?

Often these individuals have a way of saying something that just encapsulates precisely what we wish to express. And sometimes, inspiration can even emerge from the unlikeliest of places.

But Part of It Sounded a Little Familiar

At the beginning of her speech, Meghan said:

I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t. But I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.

It was profound, well-delivered, and spoken with a perfectly-timed dramatic pause afterward to allow the words to really sink in.

I immediately wondered who the inspiration for these words was. At first, it seemed Meghan had most likely written them herself. After all, it’s common (if not universal) practice when using a quote or taking inspiration from something someone said in the past to at least acknowledge them, isn’t it?

But it didn’t take long for Twitter to uncover a quote that bears a striking resemblance to what Meghan Markle said in her video:

We’re petrified of saying too much or saying it wrong. When the truth is, the only wrong thing you can say is nothing at all.

Of course, Meghan didn’t rip off this quote entirely (and it was only one line in a longer speech), but it certainly looks like she may have drawn inspiration from it, whether she consciously realized it or not.

Did Meghan Markle Draw Inspiration from an Unlikely Place?

Which brings me to my next question: Who spoke these words that would later be echoed in Meghan Markle’s George Floyd tribute?

Was it Ralph Waldo Emerson? Eleanor Roosevelt? Maybe Dr. Martin Luther King?

Not quite, but it came from a doctor. Well, sort of.

Dr. Jackson Avery. That’s right, the former husband of one April Kepner, M.D.

In the spirit of being innovative and forward-thinking, Meghan Markle may have drawn her inspiration for her speech from Grey’s Anatomy Season 13, Episode 16.

Perhaps she even did it subconsciously.

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t my thing, but it does look like a moving episode. Maybe even the type that sticks with you years later:

No matter where her inspiration came from, I’m genuinely glad she stepped up to the plate. She has an audience, and she’s right to engage with them on this matter.

We need more people like Meghan Markle in this world. Well, minus the Grey’s Anatomy references.

That we can do without.

