Posted in: Headlines
Published:
February 3, 2020 10:18 AM UTC

Major Coronavirus Breakthrough Sees 6 Infected Cleared – From an Unlikely Asian Nation

Thailand has just discharged the sixth patient affected by coronavirus, making it the most successful country to cure the virus to date. 

Author: Joseph Young @iamjosephyoung

Thailand has cleared and discharged a total of six patients infected by the coronavirus. | Source: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha

  • The first form of a cure of coronavirus has been discovered in Thailand.
  • It could be a breakthrough in containing coronavirus, as six patients were discharged.
  • Thailand, Japan and South Korea are the most affected countries outside of China.

Thailand has just discharged the sixth patient affected by coronavirus [Bangkok Post] making it the most successful country to cure the virus to date. Australia, Hong Kong, and China are making significant progress in producing vaccines, but Thailand has been able to cure coronavirus with unorthodox methods.

Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok created a new mixture of medicine by combining the anti-flu medication oseltamivir and HIV medicines lopinavir and ritonavir.

The mixture was used to treat six patients so far in Thailand, the second most affected country from the coronavirus outside of China, just behind Japan.

Japan reported 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus [The Japan Times] and official data showed Japan is one of the most popular tourist destinations for residents in areas heavily affected by coronavirus such as Wuhan.

Efforts from Thailand is key in preventing bigger coronavirus outbreak

Researchers at Hong Kong University (HKU) have reportedly found a vaccine for coronavirus [SCMP]. However, it may take a year to be shipped out following rigorous testing.

Various tests have to be carried out on animals and eventually to real cases of coronavirus before it can be applied at a wider capacity.

According to a study released by the team of professor Gabriel Leung at HKU, the coronavirus outbreak is set to double in 6.4 days [[The Lancet Journal].

If the outbreak reaches its peak at April or May as anticipated by Leung’s team, it could potentially result in more than 100,000 confirmed cases based on the current rate of expansion.

If the unorthodox methods of Thailand’s Rajavithi Hospital are working and the unique mixture of medicine is proving to efficient, it could be a breakthrough in better containing coronavirus.

Thailand is an unlikely place for such a cure to emerge from because over the past two weeks, the three countries that were able to replicate coronavirus for lab testing were Australia, China, and Hong Kong.

The success of Thailand indicates that with extreme cases of pandemic and medical emergencies, unconventional methods can become efficient.

The real trouble is South Korea

South Korea just announced that it is banning the entry of both Chinese and foreign nationals that visited regions impacted by coronavirus on February 2 [Chosun].

Prior to that, at least 6,400 people from Wuhan are said to have entered South Korea from late December to mid-January.

With 28 potential cases being carefully observed [DongA.com], it remains to be seen whether countries with a high number of both confirmed and unconfirmed coronavirus cases will experiment with Thailand’s HIV and fever medicine mixture.

A positive takeaway from the recovery of patients in Thailand is that coronavirus is typically fatal for individuals with weaker immune systems, like patients suffering from existing disease or old individuals.

Balaji Srinivasan says coronavirus is being taken very seriously in China | Source: Balaji Srinivasan/Twitter

Balaji Srinivasan, a general partner at major venture capital firm A16Z, shared a video that seems to show how the newly built hospital in Wuhan is being run.

It demonstrates strict control with patients being treated individually, indicating that China is also putting all of the resources it has to contain it, after severe criticism towards the government.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Joseph Young @iamjosephyoung

Financial analyst based in Seoul, South Korea. Contributing regularly to CCN and Forbes. I have covered the stock market and bitcoin since 2013.

More of: Coronavirus
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

China’s Government Fails to Stop Coronavirus from Infecting Stock Markets

Minecraft Treasure Hunt ‘SatoshiQuest’ Will Cost You $1 on the Bitcoin Trail

Chinese Stocks Face Biggest Flash Crash Since 2015 as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc

BiKi.com: SEA CEO Ethan Ng Talks Supply Chain and Exchanges as Future Financial Institutions

Expect Apple Stock to Suffer When Coronavirus Batters the Top Line

Michael Bloomberg’s Super Bowl Ad Will Backfire Spectacularly

Why Conor McGregor Has Boxing’s Biggest Names Dancing to His Tune

The Ugly Truth About EA’s Sudden Nintendo Switch Love-Fest

Beijing Can’t Save China’s Stock Market from a Coronavirus Reckoning

Don’t Let Christophe Gans Ruin Silent Hill Again

The PewDiePie Drought: Grieving Fans Binge Final Video 19 Million Times

Digital Homicide Is Back & the Infamous Steam Reject’s Games Are as Sucky as Ever

Coronavirus Will Trigger an Epic Stock Market Crash, Warns ‘Godfather’ Analyst

Is Warren Buffett Saving His Cash Pile to Buy a Housing Market Crash?

Barcelona Striker Fiasco Raises Even More Embarrassing Red Flags