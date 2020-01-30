Lionel Messi Could Quit Barcelona Someday- But That Shouldn’t Excite Liverpool Supporters

There are reports from Spanish media that Messi will consider leaving Barcelona next season if things don’t drastically improve.

He is widely believed to view Argentina, MLS, or the English Premier League as his preferred destination for the final chapter in his career.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu refused to rule out Messi’s departure in a recent interview

I’m guessing that Liverpool fans have spent the better part of the past day or so trying to find out who Francis Nkwain is. A quick google search returns a deceased Cameroon politician. Let me assure you, that’s not him.

Let me also assure you that Francis Nkwain is not Lionel Messi’s agent. He isn’t Messi’s friend. He most likely doesn’t even know the little Argentinian.

First of all, Lionel Messi could be leaving Barcelona

These rumors have been doing the rounds for a while now. Messi’s current deal with the Spanish club is due to expire in June 2021. If he isn’t willing to sign a new contract, there’s a good chance he’ll be sold this summer.

Recent comments by current Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu won’t have filled their socks with confidence.

He will be done with Barcelona when he wants.

Not exactly words to inspire a fanbase that has taken a bit of a battering of late.

Spanish sports outlet Don Balon has suggested that Messi will consider his options if the club doesn’t make some significant changes that put them back on the winning track.

Why is Messi being linked with Liverpool?

Because it’s transfer window time, it’s what happens at this crazy period of the season. The main reason, though, is a few words from someone called Francis Nkwain. Touted as a football agent as well as an “expert” and “advisor,” depending on the website you’re reading. I’ll admit, I don’t know much about him, but I do know that he’s not Lionel Messi’s agent or advisor, and that’s key to how we should react to what he said.

So what exactly did he say?

“[Liverpool] have hit a little sweet spot they can only add to. They are the kind of team where, if Messi was to move for one final challenge in a competitive league, Liverpool is that club.”

That’s it. This comment was seemingly enough to send Liverpool fan sites into a frenzy.

I’ll try to break this to you as gently as I can. Lionel Messi isn’t coming to Liverpool. If he ever left Barcelona for the Premier League, it would most likely be for Manchester City, and there are a few reasons for that.

The most obvious is Messi’s connection with their manager Pep Guardiola. The second reason is that despite running away with the league title this season, Liverpool still has a ways to go before they can consider themselves on the same level as City.

Lionel Messi is a serial winner. One league title in 30 odd years isn’t the sign of a serial winner. It could very well be a flash in the pan. A blip, much like Leicester City winning the title. City, on the other hand, has won four of the last eight league titles.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out regarding Messi’s contract. Still, I’d wager that there’s more chance of Jurgen Klopp ditching his little winter holiday to take part in an FA Cup replay than there is of Messi signing for Liverpool.