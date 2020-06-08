The stock market's historic rebound could be in jeopardy in the coming months. | Image: Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Posted in: Market NewsOp-ed
Published:
June 8, 2020 1:30 PM UTC

July Could Be the Moment of Reckoning for the U.S. Stock Market

The stock market could be in for a rude awakening come July as government funding dries up and consumers have to fend for themselves.
Author: Laura Hoy @Laura_h_says
  •  Jobs data coming out at the end of summer could offer a downside surprise.
  • The stock market’s epic rally is dependent on a healthy U.S. consumer.
  • The most recent data don’t offer a full picture of the labor market.

The seemingly unsinkable U.S. stock market has been riding high despite worrying economic data and civil unrest across the country.

The Federal Reserve’s massive stimulus program has kept another stock market crash from materializing so far. But investors could be in for a shock come July when pandemic payments start to dry up. 

Stock Market Cheered Jobs Data

Investors cheered Friday’s jobless data after it showed that the number of people without jobs was lower than expected.

Government data showed that roughly 2.5 million people have been rehired, suggesting labor markets are on the road to recovery.

Friday’s nonfarm payroll data offered an upside surprise. | Source: Barrons

The report is worth celebrating, but investors may want to be cautious in the wake of the stock market’s rally. Yes, people are being rehired— but tens of millions are still unemployed.

Another unemployment measure that takes into account hourly workers shows a jobless rate of 20%–a figure that is more in line with the actual state of the labor market. 

But another measure of unemployment that includes part-time workers suggests the jobless rate might be closer to 20%. | Source: Barrons

More Layoffs Could be Coming

Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics cautioned that one good labor market report doesn’t necessarily translate into a strong recovery. Daco is expecting 13 million people to remain jobless at the start of 2021, and he believes that more layoffs could be on the way.

Many of the rehires were in the leisure and hospitality sector, where pandemic-induced lockdowns were the most detrimental. Daco warned that the stickiness of those jobs is still unknown. If the demand doesn’t recover over the summer, another round of job cuts could come in September and October. 

Funding Dries up in July

The greater concern for the stock market is whether companies can hold on to workers through the summer. A lot of the post-lockdown success among U.S. businesses can be attributed to the government support they’ve been receiving. 

Much of that support will start to dry up in July, offering an accurate picture of how businesses are faring. The answer to that might not be what investors are hoping.

Almost half of America’s workers are employed by small businesses, and those businesses have been the hardest hit by the global pandemic. While the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) has helped many of those companies stay afloat, the consequences of propping them up for a few months are about to become apparent.

The $510 billion in government PPP loans came with a few conditions—namely how and when companies should use the funds.

In the initial legislation, the money was to be spent within eight weeks of receipt. That’s now been extended, but the fact remains that the maximum loan size was just over two months’ worth of payroll. That means for most employers, federal money will be running out come July. 

That could spark a new round of layoffs as businesses find ways to operate with more restrictions and less demand. 

Consumer Spending Decline

Keeping consumer spending from falling off a cliff is one of the main policy aims for lawmakers. | Source: Trading Economics

Consumer spending is the backbone of the U.S. economy. Supporting it has been the government’s aim as it navigates pandemic, but there’s only so much lawmakers can do to spur on demand. Even those who managed to hold on to their jobs have suffered drastic pay cuts that have significantly hurt their discretionary spending ability. 

Those who are still claiming unemployment have been supported by added pandemic insurance, another feature of the government’s stimulus that has helped buoy spending. But that too is due to run out in July, creating a perfect storm that will weigh heavily on the U.S. economy heading into the autumn.

Stock Market Implications

So far, the stock market has been trading in a parallel universe to the U.S. economy. Why does this matter? As UCLA Finance Professor Avanidhar Subrahmanyam put it,  nothing moves the market like a surprise.

The stock market jumped higher on Friday’s payrolls data. | Source: Yahoo Finance

The way investors reacted to the better-than-expected jobs data is an example of that. Downside surprises have the same impact in a negative way. Part of the reason the stock market has been rising despite mass layoffs is that investors were expecting it. 

When the eventual outcome is obvious, or easy to anticipate, then when it actually happens, the market doesn’t react, when the eventual outcome is hard to anticipate and comes as a surprise, the market does react.

Now traders are comfortable that the U.S. economy is on the path to recovery. But a sudden downside shock could kick the legs out from under the stock market rally. 

Disclaimer: This article represents the author’s opinion and should not be considered investment or trading advice from CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi for CCN.com.

Laura Hoy @Laura_h_says

Laura has been working as financial journalist covering US markets for more than a decade. Her work can be found in a wide variety of publications including Yahoo Finance, InvestorPlace, Nasdaq and Benzinga. She can be reached at LMarieHoy @ gmail.com

More of: United States
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It

Dan Bilzerian’s $5,000 Twitter Reward is Even Tackier Than You Think

The Dow Is Skyrocketing & Here’s Why Stocks Will Shatter Record Highs

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Press Hit Has a Sinister Royal Connection

Stock Market Bears Sweat Because This V-Shaped Recovery is No Myth

Glee’s Lea Michele Doesn’t Discriminate, She’s Just All-Round Awful

7 Companies You Should Renounce If You Support Black Lives Matter

The Stock Market Is Trading in a Parallel Universe – That’s OK…Until It’s Not

Did the U.S. Just Avert a Housing Market Crisis?

3 Reasons Why Airline Stocks Are Still a Sell Despite Recovery

The Fed Rescued Stocks from a Bear Market – But Bulls Won’t Like What Comes Next

Trump Is Giving Warren Buffett Investing Advice – But He Shouldn’t

The Stock Market’s Biggest Gains Always Happen at the Same Time Each Day

NFL QB Drew Brees Knew What He Was Saying – Don’t Let Him Off the Hook

Ellen DeGeneres Is an Anti-Feminist Egomaniac – And She Needs to Be Stopped

Glee Always Had a Seedy Underbelly – Lea Michele Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The Dow Is Surging – And That’s Awful News for the Housing Market

Blame the Fed for Ultra-Zombie Hertz Stock’s Ridiculous 100% Surge

Prince Harry Getting Involved With BLM? Hopefully He’s Learned From His Unsettling Past

The Stock Market Is Getting Hella Frothy – And It’s All Millennials’ Fault

Warren Buffett Should Follow His Own Advice – He’d Be $81 Billion Richer

The Next Big Stock Market Risk No One Is Talking About

Kourtney K is Aware – And I Fear She’s the Only ‘Woke’ Kardashian Sister

Meghan Markle Rumored to Be Relaunching the Tig – Here’s Why It Won’t Happen

Black Lives Matter: Twitch Streamer’s Sponsor Plea Exposes An Ugly Truth

This New Xbox Feature Targets Steam – But What Does It Mean for the PS5?

The Dow Is Euphoric as Trump Boasts That the Economy’s a ‘Rocket Ship’

Gold Prices Are Crashing – Here’s Why Long-Term Investors Will Buy Anyway

Meghan Markle’s Speech Was Inspiring – But Twitter Says It Sounds Familiar

The Stock Market Is Going Nuts, and It’s Entirely Justified – For Now

‘America’s Got Talent’ Silence on BLM Makes Discrimination Lawsuit Unsurprising

Warren Buffett Made a Rookie Mistake – Now the Stock Market Is Making Him Pay

The Real Reason Elon Musk Suddenly Sounds Like Bernie Sanders

Bluepoint’s Secret PS5 Project Could Be Creepy Bloodborne Remastered

Retail Investors Continue Blindly Throwing Money Into Airlines

The Dow Is up 2,500 Points in 2 Weeks – But One Chart Could Spell Trouble

3 Reasons Why Nasdaq’s Black Sheep is Now Millennials’ Favorite Stock

This PS5 Leak is the Alleged Final Console Design – But We Don’t Believe It