‘Fire Adam Gase’ Protest Was the Most Jets Thing Ever

Adam Gase did not do a good job as head coach of the Miami Dolphins– which made it surprising when the Jets snatched him up as quickly as they did.

It should come as no surprise that he is doing a poor job with the New York Jets.

Some fans decided to tell the team they had enough and organized a protest—but there was a problem with the demonstration.

Being a fan of the New York Jets is tough. You want to support the team and be a loyal fan in victory and defeat. But when you experience failure as they have, it can be maddening. It’s not so much that they lose, but how they play when they lose.

Things like the infamous ‘butt fumble’ derail a game. Last year, the entire season got derailed when their star quarterback came down with mono. When he did come back, he started having issues with ghosts. Poor coaching hires do not help much, either. The Jets were smart to get rid of Todd Bowles after three seasons with 10-plus losses.

But then they hire a guy in Adam Gase, who just got fired for failing to make that team better.

The Jets essentially replaced one bad head coach with another—and now fans want him replaced. Some were passionate enough in that desire to organize a ‘Fire Adam Gase’ protest outside of the team’s facility Thursday afternoon. But, like everything involving the Jets, it did not go well.

Then again, you could also say it went just like a Jets protest should.

The ‘Fire Adam Gase’ Protest

Like many things in the modern era, it all started on social media. A user that goes by the handle @OptimisticJets replied to a tweet from the Jets official account urging people to register to vote with this:

Thursday afternoon rolled around and, well—no one showed up. Well, almost no one showed. Things got off to a slow start but eventually got rolling with four people. Should they try again, they may want to yell something other than, “I love you, Adam Gase, but you have to go.”

Does Adam Gase Need to Go?

Gase is a few games into his second season as the head coach of the New York Jets. Most NFL teams will give head coaches three years to get the team turned around. His predecessor, Todd Bowles, had four. But if a head coach and his staff are failing as bad as Gase and his staff are, it is not hard to justify termination.

How bad are they?

There are too many examples to list, but one from Sunday’s loss to the 49ers gets the point across. When it is third and 31, there is no way the opposing offense should pick up the first—especially with a run play:

Adam Gase and his staff are going to go, barring a miraculous turnaround this season. It is just a matter of when.

