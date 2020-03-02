Elizabeth Warren Exploits Feminism to Mask Her Lack of Conviction

Elizabeth Warren and her supporters believe she can remain “in the race” to the convention despite her lack of any real success.

Her plan? Outlast her rivals and poach their supporters when they drop out.

To achieve this, Warren has to roll back her “grassroots” principles. She’s doing so under the guise of feminism.

Remember when Elizabeth Warren was campaigning on the promise that she was going to do things differently?

Her claim that she wasn’t going to be “cozying up to Super PACs” was a message repeated throughout her campaign – and in ads that ran thousands of times in Iowa.

Yeah, that didn’t last long.

It didn’t take long for Elizabeth Warren to backtrack

How quickly times have changed. We’ve seen Warren go from a self-proclaimed grassroots-funded campaign that was loud and proud about fighting against the corruption of big money in U.S. politics to… the complete opposite.

She now looks to have the biggest Super PAC ad presence in key Super Tuesday states. Addressing the situation, Warren commented:

Advertisement

We reached the point a few weeks ago where all the men who are still in this race and on the debate stage all had either super PACs or they were multibillionaires and could just rummage around in their sock drawers to find enough money to be able to fund a campaign. And the only people who didn’t have them were the two women. And at that point, there were some women around the country who said, ‘You know, that’s just not right.’

So don’t worry, folks! She’s not doing it for personal glory. She’s doing it all in the name of feminism.

That’s right, Elizabeth Warren has changed tactics not because she wants to succeed, but to further the feminist cause in politics.

It’s about girl power – not winning at all costs

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has been nothing short of abysmal. So, what makes her or her backers believe she can somehow see this one through?

Simple. She’s going to try to take advantage of less well-financed candidates.

Talk about a slap in the face for those who bought into her lies!

Warren plans to wait out those other candidates who are actually working with grassroots campaign funds. She’ll then campaign to pick up their supporters when they’re gone.

Speaking to Politico, Maria Langholz – press secretary for the Warren-aligned Progressive Campaign Change Committee – commented:

Advertisement

Others like Pete and Amy have had feel-good blips of momentum, but will enter Super Tuesday without strength. [Warren] enters Super Tuesday with lots of groundwork laid, two fantastic debate performances during early voting in upcoming states, and an overall position of strength.

Genius, right?

Unless those supporters see Warren’s tactics for what they are, of course.

Despite what Warren is trying to feed us, this isn’t feminism

I remember the days when feminism was about tackling oppressive circumstances and systems, not about taking an “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” approach and slapping a feminist label on it.

What Elizabeth Warren is peddling isn’t feminism. She is using her gender as an excuse to backtrack on her principles and take the big money because she realized she had no way of winning otherwise.

Not only is Warren enjoying the support of the Persist PAC, but her supporters have no way of finding out who is behind its $14 million in donations. It is legally allowed to keep its donors secret until March 20 due to the lateness of its formation.

Unsurprisingly, Warren’s people aren’t answering requests for the donors to be made public.

Could you imagine the uproar if a wealthy, white male candidate went down this route? Being female shouldn’t excuse Elizabeth Warren and her principles from being called into question.

Advertisement

That’s not feminism.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.