Did Rudy Gobert’s Arrogance Break the NBA, Infect Donovan Mitchell?

On Monday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was “bravely” rubbing microphones to prove he wasn’t afraid of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, his teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus and the NBA has suspended its season.

Gobert’s reckless display of manhood has exposed countless people to the virus.

One second you’re “fearlessly” rubbing microphones, the next second the NBA suspends its entire season. Way to go, Rudy Gobert.

After Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the NBA swiftly suspended its season. Could Gobert have prevented the suspension if he didn’t act like an insecure little boy? Maybe not. But maybe his teammate Donovan Mitchell doesn’t get infected as well.

Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday after showing no symptoms, according to the ESPN clip below. Who knows how many other teammates and opponents have the virus.

Rudy Gobert Displays Toxic Masculinity at It’s Worst

It’s been fascinating to watch men like Rudy Gobert and Donald Trump try to react fearlessly to the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s been horrifying to see the results. After Trump tried to downplay the virus, claiming it only infected 22 people, the coronavirus has gone on a rampage. It’s now infected more than 1,300 people in the U.S.

At the Jazz shootaround on Monday, Rudy Gobert recklessly touched every microphone on stage to prove he’s a tough guy who’s not afraid of the big, bad virus.

In his moronic display of manliness, Gobert might’ve spread the virus to an unknown amount of people who used the microphones after him. It’s also possible that he contracted the coronavirus at that very moment.

And, like the Adrian Wojnarowski tweet above details, Gobert has been “careless” in the locker room. Great job, Rudy. You’re a big man, and now we don’t have basketball.

Who Else, Besides Donovan Mitchell, Is Infected?

According to Harvard University, the coronavirus can incubate for nearly two weeks before any symptoms show up. If Gobert carried the virus for that long, then nearly the entire NBA could have been exposed.

The Jazz played six games in that span. Each of the teams they played, faced other teams. Each team interacted with different referees who officiated other games.

The Pelicans-Kings game was canceled on Wednesday because a ref worked a Utah game earlier in the week. But the NBA only knew of Gobert’s infection on that same day. Who knows how far it spread before he was tested.

Hopefully, Rudy Gobert’s Bone-Headed Moves Wake Us Up

I don’t think Rudy Gobert is a bad guy. I think he’s insecure and he may have his reasons for trying to show everyone his toughness. Maybe he was bullied as a kid, maybe he gets emasculated in the NBA. But there’s no more room for this kind of behavior.

We can’t have men, or women, running around trying to prove their courage by rubbing handrails or getting touchy-feely when they’re sick.

It’s time for us to buckle down and take this threat seriously. At the very least, maybe we can show people like Rudy Gobert the proper way to act in a global pandemic.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.