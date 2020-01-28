Posted in: Market News
Published:
January 28, 2020 12:13 AM UTC

DAX Futures are Getting Crushed as Germany Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Germany's benchmark DAX index is getting crushed as authorities in the European country have confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

Author: Sam Bourgi @hsbourgi

Germany equities are getting pummeled as authorities brace for caronavirus. | Image: shutterstock.com

  • Germany’s DAX index plunged 2.7% on Monday, one of its worst performances in recent memory.
  • The benchmark index is set to continue lower after Germany confirmed its first case of coronavirus.
  • Germany’s foreign minister has urged citizens to avoid all but necessary travel to China.

German stocks took a beating on Monday, and the downtrend look set to continue on Tuesday as authorities in the European country confirmed their first case of coronavirus.

Berlin is already considering evacuating its citizens from China and has urged its citizens not to make any “unnecessary trips” to the country.

DAX Under Pressure

The DAX 30 index plunged 371.91 points, or 2.7%, to 13,204.77 in Monday trading. The decline pulled the benchmark index into negative territory for the year.

Germany’s DAX plunged on Monday and looks set to do so again on Tuesday. | Chart: Bloomberg

Declines in Germany outpaced the broader European market at the start of the week. The Europe Stoxx 600 Index closed down 2.3% on Monday.

Stock futures are pointing to another brutal drop in Tuesday’s session. The DAX’s March futures contract plunged 353.50 points, or 2.6%, in after-hours trading to settle at 13,211.00.

Germany Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

German health authorities confirmed Monday that a Bavarian man has contracted caronavirus, marking the first such documented case in the country.

In an official statement, the Bavarian Ministry of Health said the man was placed in isolation and is under surveillance. The ministry task force overseeing infections said the risk of contracting the virus remains low.

The translated statement read:

According to the “Task Force Infectiology” of the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL), the patient is clinically in good condition.

The Bavarian Ministry of Health and State Office for Health and Food Safety will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the matter.

Even before the infection was confirmed, German health officials said they were preparing for the arrival of coronavirus. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also urged German citizens to avoid all unnecessary travel to China.

The virus, which first surfaced in Wuhan last month, has killed 81 people and infected thousands more. In a bid to contain the respiratory virus, China has implemented travel restrictions on tens of millions of people.

With Germany added to the list, coronavirus has been confirmed in 16 countries.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article do not represent investment or trading advice from CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Last modified: January 28, 2020 1:13 AM UTC

Sam Bourgi @hsbourgi

Financial Editor of CCN.com, Sam Bourgi has spent the past nine years focused on economics, markets and cryptocurrencies. His work has been featured in and cited by some of the world's leading newscasts, including Barron's, CBOE and Forbes. Avid crypto watchers and those with a libertarian persuasion can follow him on twitter at @hsbourgi. Sam is based in Ontario, Canada and can be contacted at sam.bourgi@ccn.com

