Dan Bilzerian plugs his upcoming autobiography in the way he knows best - dangling money. | Source: AFP/Frazer Harrison

Posted in: HeadlinesOp-ed
Published:
June 8, 2020 1:23 PM UTC

Dan Bilzerian’s $5,000 Twitter Reward is Even Tackier Than You Think

Dan Bilzerian has offered $5,000 to the Twitter user who can come up with a title for his autobiography, in another act of self-promotion.
Author: Simon Chandler @_simonchandler_
  • Dan Bilzerian has offered $5,000 to the Twitter user who can come up with the best title for his autobiography.
  • The offer is mostly a publicity stunt, with Bilzerian’s post featuring a semi-naked woman stood next to him.
  • Bilzerian’s career has grown on the back of self-promotion and contrived “controversy”, creating an image people sadly buy into.

Dan Bilzerian has tastelessly promoted his autobiography by offering $5,000 to the Twitter user who can come up with the best title for it. Posted above a picture of him sitting at a desk next to a scantily clad young woman, his challenge has predictably invited a flood of mocking replies.

Of course, what “internet personality” Bilzerian is doing is not offering to pay someone for coming up with a good title. Rather, in keeping with a lifetime of shameless self-promotion, he’s actually trying to generate publicity.

And given that he trended on Twitter, it seemed to have worked. That said, it still remains highly unlikely that anyone will buy his autobiography, much less learn anything useful from it.

Dan Bilzerian: I Dangled $5,000 On A Stick To Promote This Autobiography

Gambler, “actor” and bitcoin investor Dan Bilzerian logged onto Twitter early this morning. So far, so predictable. However, today he challenged his 1.7 million followers to think of a suitable title for his upcoming autobiography.

Dan Bilzerian pretends to lead an exciting life by having his photo taken next to a woman in a bikini.  | Source: Twitter

While a very small percentage of replies were sincere, the vast majority quickly took delight in making fun of Bilzerian.

The above tweet (partially censored) was one of the most liked replies to Dan Bilzerian’s original post. ⎮ Source: Dan Bilzerian

Seeing as how Dan Bilzerian has forged a career out of egotistically attracting attention, many replies riffed on how irritating he can be.

Stand-up comic Josh Denny takes the bait and replies to Bilzerian’s post. ⎮ Source: Twitter

So far, there’s no actual sign that anyone has produced a title to Bilzerian’s liking. That said, he said “the best” in his tweet, and not “a title I actually like”. So we can only assume that he will eventually pay out $5,000 regardless.

Blurring The Lines Between Fact And Fiction

More seriously, Dan “Trust Fund” Bilzerian’s latest stunt is yet another sad indictment of celebrity and culture in the 21st Century.

Whether Bilzerian actually pays out $5,000 is irrelevant. He doesn’t actually care about incentivizing someone to think of a good title for him. Instead, he’s simply doing what he has always done best: creating publicity for himself.

If you look back at his career, this is his primary business. He creates an image of himself as a playboy with a lavish and adventurous lifestyle. Or as a controversial renegade. And so on.

People buy into this image, conditioned to think they’d be happier if they had more money or more sex. And because they buy into this image, Bilzerian has been able to sell other things with an actual monetary value (e.g. weed).

For example, in 2016, Bilzerian bet $600,000 he could cycle from Hollywood Hills to Las Vegas in 48 hours. In 2014, he threw a porn actress off his roof for Hustler. In 2013, he sued the makers of Lone Survivor for cutting his role in the film, before dropping the lawsuit after the movie found success.

These cases all found their way into the media, raising Dan Bilzerian’s notoriety.

The same goes for his $5,000 “Twitter reward”. This is yet another example of him massaging his own image for financial gain.

As such, it’s tacky on two counts. On the one hand, using a barely dressed woman as an accessory is crass enough. On the other, it’s at least as bad to present a false image that others then hold up as some kind of aspirational goal.

Luckily, the mocking response to Gilzerian’s tweet suggests that not all of us aspire to live a lie.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Simon Chandler @_simonchandler_

Simon Chandler is a journalist based in London, UK. He writes mostly about markets, and has bylines for Forbes, Wired, the Sun, RT.com, the Daily Dot, the New Internationalist, TechCrunch, the Verge, Lifewire, Cointelegraph, and VentureBeat, among others. He can be found on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/_simonchandler_

More of: InstagramDan Bilzerian
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It

July Could Be the Moment of Reckoning for the U.S. Stock Market

The Dow Is Skyrocketing & Here’s Why Stocks Will Shatter Record Highs

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Press Hit Has a Sinister Royal Connection

Stock Market Bears Sweat Because This V-Shaped Recovery is No Myth

Glee’s Lea Michele Doesn’t Discriminate, She’s Just All-Round Awful

7 Companies You Should Renounce If You Support Black Lives Matter

The Stock Market Is Trading in a Parallel Universe – That’s OK…Until It’s Not

Did the U.S. Just Avert a Housing Market Crisis?

3 Reasons Why Airline Stocks Are Still a Sell Despite Recovery

The Fed Rescued Stocks from a Bear Market – But Bulls Won’t Like What Comes Next

Trump Is Giving Warren Buffett Investing Advice – But He Shouldn’t

The Stock Market’s Biggest Gains Always Happen at the Same Time Each Day

NFL QB Drew Brees Knew What He Was Saying – Don’t Let Him Off the Hook

Ellen DeGeneres Is an Anti-Feminist Egomaniac – And She Needs to Be Stopped

Glee Always Had a Seedy Underbelly – Lea Michele Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The Dow Is Surging – And That’s Awful News for the Housing Market

Blame the Fed for Ultra-Zombie Hertz Stock’s Ridiculous 100% Surge

Prince Harry Getting Involved With BLM? Hopefully He’s Learned From His Unsettling Past

The Stock Market Is Getting Hella Frothy – And It’s All Millennials’ Fault

Warren Buffett Should Follow His Own Advice – He’d Be $81 Billion Richer

The Next Big Stock Market Risk No One Is Talking About

Kourtney K is Aware – And I Fear She’s the Only ‘Woke’ Kardashian Sister

Meghan Markle Rumored to Be Relaunching the Tig – Here’s Why It Won’t Happen

Black Lives Matter: Twitch Streamer’s Sponsor Plea Exposes An Ugly Truth

This New Xbox Feature Targets Steam – But What Does It Mean for the PS5?

The Dow Is Euphoric as Trump Boasts That the Economy’s a ‘Rocket Ship’

Gold Prices Are Crashing – Here’s Why Long-Term Investors Will Buy Anyway

Meghan Markle’s Speech Was Inspiring – But Twitter Says It Sounds Familiar

The Stock Market Is Going Nuts, and It’s Entirely Justified – For Now

‘America’s Got Talent’ Silence on BLM Makes Discrimination Lawsuit Unsurprising

Warren Buffett Made a Rookie Mistake – Now the Stock Market Is Making Him Pay

The Real Reason Elon Musk Suddenly Sounds Like Bernie Sanders

Bluepoint’s Secret PS5 Project Could Be Creepy Bloodborne Remastered

Retail Investors Continue Blindly Throwing Money Into Airlines

The Dow Is up 2,500 Points in 2 Weeks – But One Chart Could Spell Trouble

3 Reasons Why Nasdaq’s Black Sheep is Now Millennials’ Favorite Stock

This PS5 Leak is the Alleged Final Console Design – But We Don’t Believe It