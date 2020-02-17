Bombshell Chinese Study Fuels Conspiracy of Coronavirus Being a Bioweapon

A bombshell study by the South China University of Technology reveals coronavirus could have started in a lab just 300 yards away from the Wuhan seafood market.

The study seems believable when you consider the unusual characteristics of coronavirus.

The Chinese government’s authoritarian practices are fanning the bioweapon-conspiracy flames.

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the Chinese mainland. As more information leaks out, people are growing concerned that coronavirus is a human-made bioweapon.

During an interview earlier this month, a CBS anchor addressed the concern head-on with Chinese Ambassador Ciu Tiankai. His response was far from a denial.

When asked about U.S. Senator Tom Cotton’s accusation that the virus was a weapon created at Wuhan Virology Institute, Tiankai responded:

A lot is still unknown and our scientists…are doing our best.

He went on to say that the allegations were crazy, but he did not categorically deny them.

Other recently surfaced information has given more fuel to the conspiracy fire that coronavirus may be human-made.

Chinese University Links Coronavirus to Wuhan Virology Institute

Initially, rumors suggested that the patient zero had contracted the virus at the Wuhan seafood market. Just a few yards away from the seafood market lies the Wuhan Virology Institute. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the institute is China’s first Biosafety Level 4 Lab that researches “the most dangerous pathogens.”

A recent study done by the Beijing-sponsored South China University of Technology concluded that coronavirus “probably” originated from that lab.

Scholars Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao claim the WHCDC kept disease-ridden animals in labs. The study also mentions that the bats linked to coronavirus once attacked a researcher and “blood of bat was on his skin.”

The study goes on to conclude that the disease could have been a mistake that happened at the lab.

Judging by the study, it’s plausible that the virus leaked and infected the initial patients in this epidemic. But the evidence is not conclusive on its own.

Coronavirus has ‘Unusual’ Characteristics

Coronavirus has affected its hosts in unusual ways, as George Washington University’s Dr. Steven Hatfill pointed out on a podcast:

This is a very unusual infection that starts out very asymptomatic and mild. A week later, x-ray shows nothing, but after that these unusual changes occur in the lungs. Then, the disease takes off. While the virus is at work, the host is contagious.

Dr. Hatfill has been vigorously studying a coronavirus case in Wisconsin.

Recent reports suggest that the coronavirus can incubate for 24 days, ten more than previously thought.

Theoretically, a “perfect” bioweapon is one that is a super spreader and has an asymptomatic host.

Given how infectious and deceptive the coronavirus is, some believe it’s too perfect to not be made by humans.

The Chinese Government is Nervous

When Tiankai was quizzed about why China is not letting the CDC examine the situation more objectively, he replied:

We welcome the American experts to join a WHO team and visit China to study the situation better.

While he sounds welcoming, the Chinese government has been wary of assistance. Despite struggling to get coronavirus under control, China has rejected help from the CDC and even President Trump. Is the Communist Party of China (CPC) afraid of what they might find?

The CPC has also been clamping down on coronavirus-information leaving the country. Since the CPC harassed the coronavirus-whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, two citizen journalists have gone missing.

CPC’s authoritarian measures are adding fuel to the conspiracies. Conspiracy theorists wonder why the CPC would spend resources on censoring information when they have a calamity to deal with on their hands.

This also begs the question: Would the South China University of Technology take the risk of publishing just a speculative paper when whistleblowers are going missing?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.