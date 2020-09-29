Bill Belichick Already Sounds Nervous About Facing Reid and Mahomes

Bill Belichick should be nervous about trying to stop Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick is a master of defense. Andy Reid is a master of offense. What will happen when they face off? | Source: (i) Joe Sargent/Getty Images/AFP (ii) Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP. Image edited by CCN.com.
  • Bill Belichick should be nervous about facing Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Week 4.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs have mastered the unexpected on an explosive offense.
  • Cam Newton won’t match Mahomes point-for-point the way Tom Brady did in 2018.

Bill Belichick sounds nervous, and he should be. The six-time Super Bowl winner has answer football’s unanswerable question.

How do you stop Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense?

The Reid and Mahomes double act just shredded the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. KC scored 34 points against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses with a wild assortment of explosive plays.

Belichick took note ahead of leading the New England Patriots into Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday:

Andy’s always got a couple of new wrinkles. I don’t think you see too many games where he doesn’t have something (new). You’ve got to be ready for that. He does a good job of doing things you haven’t practiced (against), things you haven’t seen before, and getting them called at the right time and getting them executed well.

You don’t know what they’re going to be, but you know they’re going to show up somewhere along the line and you just have to be alert for them.

Reid and Mahomes Are Masters of the Unexpected

Scouting Reid’s offense is no easy thing when you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. The Ravens never figured it out.

In fairness, how could they when Reid threw so much at them?

There was a shovel pass to fullback Anthony Sherman for one touchdown:

The Pats have seen that before, but Reid’s quadruple stack was brand new:

The Chiefs are never short of a new look or two on offense. | Source: Twitter

There was also a wildcat formation with Mecole Hardman at quarterback. The wideout pitched the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but the ball was soon back in Mahomes’ hands:

Left tackle Eric Fisher even caught a touchdown pass.

Preparing for the unexpected is almost impossible, but Belichick has to figure it out.

Belichick Has Rarely Stopped Reid and Mahomes

Reid and Mahomes is the ideal head coach and quarterback union. Reid can call any crazy design because Mahomes is enough of an athletic freak to execute it.

That’s an irresistible force for defenses to deal with. Belichick is one of the keenest defensive minds in NFL history, but he’s rarely had answers.

The Chiefs scored 40 points at Gillette Stadium in 2018. New England won by three, but only because Tom Brady was still around to light up scoreboards.

Cam Newton’s been impressive, but he’s not outdueling Mahomes.

Belichick shut out the Chiefs in the first half of the AFC title game two seasons ago. He used man coverage, doubled Tyreek Hill, and blitzed relentlessly.

The same blueprint won’t work again based on how the Ravens fared:

Mahomes’ performance in Week 3 should deter New England from blitzing. | Source: Twitter

The Chiefs made adjustments and scored 31 second-half points in that AFC Championship loss. Belichick will lose sleep trying to come up with something new.

