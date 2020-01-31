Posted in: Business News
Published:
January 31, 2020 3:41 PM UTC

Amazon Escapes Bloody Friday With 7% Gain as U.S. Declares National Health Emergency

Amazon's stock price zipped past $2,000 on Friday after the company reported much better than expected earnings and sales for its holiday quarter.

Author: Sam Bourgi @hsbourgi

Amazon's share price went through the roof Friday after the company reported much better than expected quarterly results. | Image: AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, File

  • Amazon’s stock price zips past $2,000 on Friday, gaining as much as 9.9%.
  • The e-commerce giant reported much better than expected results for its holiday quarter, with sales and earnings crushing estimates.
  • As Amazon shares surged, the technology sector and broader U.S. stock market plunged.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) surged on Friday after the e-commerce giant’s quarterly earnings report blew past expectations – a sign that its investment in faster delivery times was already paying off.

Amazon Stock Blows Past $2,000

After gaining over 12.5% in after-hours trading on Thursday, Amazon’s stock price opened sharply higher Friday morning. AMZN peaked at $2,055.72 a share, up 9.9% from the previous day’s close. At its current pace, the stock is on track to set new all-time highs.

The stock would eventually settle at 2,008.72, having gained 7.4%.

Amazon’s stock price launched toward record highs on Friday. In doing so, it joins elite company as a trillion-dollar enterprise. | Chart: Yahoo Finance

The intraday rally pushed Amazon’s market capitalization back above $1 trillion, putting it in elite company alongside Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) [VentureBeat].

By the end of trading, Amazon’s market cap stood at $996.92 billion.

Amazon was one of the only bright spots in the U.S. stock market on Friday. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 1.6%. The large-cap S&P 500 Index was off 1.8%%, with losses spread out among ten sectors. Energy companies were the hardest hit, falling 3.2% on average.

U.S. equities crashed over fears of a worsening coronavirus outbreak. As Yahoo Finance reports, U.S. authorities have declared a national health emergency with Delta, American and United halting all flights to China.

Stellar Earnings Report

The catalyst for Amazon’s record breakout was a much better than expected earnings report on Thursday. The Seattle-based company generated $6.47 in per-share earnings on revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter ended December. Analysts in a median forecast were calling for an EPS of $4.04 on revenue of $86.02 billion.

A deep dive into the numbers revealed another stellar quarter for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the flagship cloud offering. AWS generated $9.95 billion in revenue for the quarter, well above forecasts of $9.81 billion.

Amazon owns nearly half of the public cloud infrastructure market, according to Forbes, and is the de facto leader in the rapidly growing industry.

Amazon’s investment in one-day shipping also appears to be paying off, especially during the holidays when demand for faster delivery times is greatest. Amazon Prime – the program that offers one-day shipping – now has 150 million subscribers.

Beyond the obvious growth drivers, Amazon appears keen on growing its advertising business at a time when companies like Facebook are under the political microscope. As MarketWatch reports, sales in Amazon’s “other” category, which includes advertising, grew 41% year-over-year.

Disclaimer: The above should not be considered trading advice from CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Last modified: January 31, 2020 9:17 PM UTC

Sam Bourgi @hsbourgi

Financial Editor of CCN.com, Sam Bourgi has spent the past nine years focused on economics, markets and cryptocurrencies. His work has been featured in and cited by some of the world's leading newscasts, including Barron's, CBOE, Yahoo Finance and Forbes. Sam is based in Ontario, Canada and can be contacted at sam.bourgi@ccn.com

More of: amazon
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Dow Is Imploding & Donald Trump Just Made It Worse

PS5 ‘Leak’ Claims to Reveal an Uncensored Look at the User Interface

What Raging Forex Volatility Tells Us About Friday’s Stock Market Plunge

Flew Southwest Recently? You Did Great Arriving Alive

This Is Why the Dow Jones Crashed More Than 500 Points

Bombshell Study Estimates 75,800 People are Infected With Coronavirus in Wuhan

Jake Paul Just Sent a Savage Message to Arrogant Boxing Purists

This Simple Maneuver Will Help Warren Buffett Make $1.3 Billion in Dying Newspapers

Relax! Coronavirus is Less Dangerous Than the Flu, Says Epidemic Expert

Trump Rape Claim Scandal Flashes Eerie Parallel to Clinton Impeachment

Dow Staggers After Bellwether Stock Delivers Sharp Warning

EA Confirms It’s Busy Working on Next-Generation ‘Sims 5’

S&P 500 Due for Major Correction as Valuations Soar to Unprecedented Levels

MacKenzie Bezos Picked a Horrible Time to Sell Amazon Shares

WHO Prioritizes Money Over Lives as Coronavirus Hits the U.K.