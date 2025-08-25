XerpaAI Unveils AI Growth Agent at WebX Tokyo, Addressing Web3 Scaling Challenges

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Tokyo, Japan, August 25th, 2025

XerpaAI made its official debut at WebX Tokyo, Asia’s largest Web3 conference, unveiling the world’s first AI Growth Agent (AGA) — an intelligent, end-to-end solution built to help emerging projects accelerate growth with speed, precision, and scale.

Tackling the Web3 Growth Gap

Growth remains the biggest challenge for Web3 startups. Industry data highlights that:

70% of unlisted projects lack a dedicated growth hire.

of unlisted projects lack a dedicated growth hire. 52% of growth budgets fail to generate meaningful results.

of growth budgets fail to generate meaningful results. 95% of projects never achieve listing, with 58% of failures directly tied to growth-related shortcomings.

XerpaAI directly addresses these challenges by integrating the proven Create — Distribute — Repeat model into a systematic AI-powered agent. Through a vetted network of KOLs and community leaders, XerpaAI ensures authentic reach. Its proprietary Xerpa Index transforms fragmented influence metrics into a unified, verifiable score — giving projects the clarity and confidence to make smarter, data-driven growth decisions.

Ambitious Roadmap Ahead

The company has outlined a bold roadmap that includes Creative Labs 2.0, autonomous AI-operated social accounts, and expanded multi-channel growth initiatives. These innovations will provide emerging businesses with new tools to boost user acquisition, strengthen market presence, and achieve sustainable scaling.

Leadership Statement

“We envision XerpaAI as the ‘Sherpa’ for emerging projects — guiding them to overcome growth challenges and reach new heights. ‘Speed Up Your Growth’ is not just our slogan; it is our commitment to every project we support,” said Bob Ng, CTO of XerpaAI, during the WebX debut.

About XerpaAI

XerpaAI is the pioneer behind the world’s first AI Growth Agent (AGA), designed to empower Web3 startups and emerging businesses to scale faster and smarter. By merging AI-driven automation with proven growth models, XerpaAI delivers measurable results in user acquisition, market influence, and long-term brand growth.

