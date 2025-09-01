WorldShards announces partnership with ByBit and TGE date

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 1st, 2025, Chainwire

WorldShards , a cross-platform MMORPG developed by Lowkick Studio, is about to make the big step in joining GameFi’s biggest projects.

The game offers dynamic, ever-changing environments and a progression model that allows players to access all content from the start — no level grinding required. Crafting, trading, and exploration are at the core of gameplay, with players creating all essential items including weapons, tools, and armor.

Special collectibles — such as rare islands and crafting-enhancing artifacts — are available through in-game achievements and limited-time events, adding value without compromising accessibility.

Previously users had to get access keys or digital land to get into WorldShards, but ahead of the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), expected on September 5th, 2025, anyone can play WorldShards free for 30 days. Players who would be active at least 25 of those days will receive full access to the game at no cost.

Following the announcement of a centralized exchange partnership with Bybit, the team is preparing to unveil a full list of additional CEX partners in the upcoming week.

The project follows a fair launch model — no token allocations for the team or early investors. Only 5–10% of the total supply will be unlocked at launch, with the rest vested over six years to support long-term economic stability.

Backed by Abu Dhabi Gaming and OpenLoot, and supported by a growing community of over 500,000 members, WorldShards has also recorded $8.6 million in NFT sales in 2024 and has shown impressive traction with more than 600,000 UAW(unique active wallets) engaged prior to TGE. The team at Lowkick Studio includes veteran developers with experience on titles such as World of Tanks and Allods Online.

About Lowkick Studio

Founded in 2022 in Abu Dhabi, Lowkick Studio is a game development company specializing in bringing MMORPG experiences to web3. The studio’s flagship title, WorldShards, is a free-to-play multiplayer action role-playing game featuring dynamic combat, extensive exploration, and a crafting system designed to give players more control over their in-game assets.

