Whale.io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 in Crypto Casino Rewards

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Willemstad, Curaçao, October 10th, 2025, Chainwire

Whale.io Launches Battlepass Season 3: First Paid Casino Battlepass Offering $77K in Rewards

Whale.io , a crypto casino and sportsbook, has announced the release of Battle pass Season 3. As the first online casino to introduce a purchasable Battlepass, Whale.io offers players access to $77,000 in bonuses, cashbacks, and exclusive rewards—surpassing traditional welcome or wagering bonuses in the industry. With 11 ranks, 101 levels, and a cashback system that scales up to 22% cashback, Season 3 provides a structured, rewarding experience for its global community of over 20 million users. Priced at $1.99 or 4,999 $WHALE, this Battlepass delivers significant value for players.

A New Standard for Casino Rewards

Unlike conventional casino bonuses, which typically offer $1,000–$2,000 with restrictive wagering requirements, Whale.io’s Battlepass Season 3 provides a comprehensive reward system valued at $77,000. For a one-time fee, players gain entry to a 90-day progression system where every bet—on slots, live casino games, or sports—earns XP to unlock rewards. This structured approach offers more value than standard promotions, with flexible terms and a focus on long-term engagement. By introducing the first paid Battlepass in the casino industry, Whale.io redefines how players are rewarded, prioritising accessibility and transparency.

Battlepass Season 3: 11 Ranks, Growing Cashback up to 22% and 77K worth of Bonuses

Battlepass Season 3 features 11 ranks—Rookie, Brawler, Warrior, Beast, Crusher, Legend, Master, King, Emperor, God, and Immortal—and 101 levels of progression. Each bet placed earns XP, advancing players through levels and ranks in real time. Every level unlocks a reward, such as free spins on popular slots like Sweet Bonanza, crypto cash bonuses, or $WHALE token allocations. Each rank-up provides additional bonuses and a cashback increase, enhancing returns as players progress.

The cashback system is a key highlight, growing with each rank. Cashback scales to 11% daily and 11% weekly at higher ranks, totalling 22% and paid out. Cashback is credited instantly in TON, USDT, BTC, ETH, or other cryptocurrencies, with no gas fees, ensuring players get a second chance and win money back even if they lose. This system is designed to reward consistent play across all gaming preferences.

$77K in Rewards: What Players Can Expect

The $77,000 reward pool spans 101 levels and 11 ranks, balancing accessibility with high-value incentives. Highlights include:

Crypto Bonuses and Free Spins: Thousands of free spins on top slots with no wagering requirements on winnings. Cash bonuses range from $50 vouchers at early levels to $5000 weekly boosts for higher ranks.

Exclusive Merchandise: Whale-branded items, including apparel, custom wallets, and crypto hardware for top-tier players.

Rank-Up Bonuses: Each rank delivers rewards like higher Cashback, $WHALE token airdrops, mystery Lootboxes with multipliers, or entries into raffles for gadgets and VIP experiences.

Higher RTP in Originals: Whale Originals offers a 99% return-to-player (RTP) rate

Tribes: Players with Battlepass can lead Tribes and play with shared reward pools.

Scaling Cashback: The cashback system is reaching up to 22% cashback where half is paid out daily and half weekly. Provides recurring value tailored to player activity in total of 22% cashback ensuring players get a second chance.

All rewards are provably fair and instantly redeemable. With most rewards wager-free and a 90-day season, players have ample time to maximize their earnings.

What Battlepass Season 3 Offers

Battlepass Season 3 offers access to all rewards, rank-up bonuses, and cashback boosts up to 22% Cashback. “We’re committed to delivering value that grows with our players,” says Whale.io’s spokesperson. “Season 3’s Battlepass provides a structured, rewarding experience that outshines traditional casino bonuses.”

The pass integrates with the upcoming $WHALE Token Generation Event (TGE), allowing players to earn tokens, use them for in-game perks, or hold for potential market growth. Read more ttps://whale.io/thedailyfinn/promotion/battlepass-season3

About Whale.io

Whale.io is a crypto casino and sportsbook, serving over 20 million players with secure, transparent, and engaging gaming. With features like Wager & Earn, Wheel of Whales, and the upcoming $WHALE token, Whale.io leads Web3 entertainment, combining excitement with opportunity.

