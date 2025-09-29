Search
WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi

Singapore, Singapore, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) , the tokenized version of Bitcoin used in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has announced its expanded integration across several blockchain networks and protocols. This expansion is part of an effort to improve cross-chain functionality and support broader usage of Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem. By increasing compatibility with high-performance networks, WBTC continues to serve as a standardized vehicle for representing Bitcoin across diverse decentralized applications.

Launched in early 2019, WBTC enables Bitcoin holders to access decentralized applications with a fully custodied, verifiable 1:1 token. Today, WBTC represents approximately USD 14.5 billion in market capitalization, offering some of the deepest liquidity across DeFi markets.

WBTC is Setting a New Bitcoin Standards, Bitcoin Multichain

Building on its recent native launch on Solana, WBTC continues to expand into additional chains, enabling developers and users to transact Bitcoin with lower costs and higher efficiency. Its design emphasizes institutional-grade custody, transparency, and compatibility across ecosystems.

By anchoring Bitcoin in the multichain economy, WBTC extends the utility of the world’s largest digital asset and sets a benchmark for tokenized assets at scale.

Protocols Engaging with WBTC This Season:

WBTC is integrated across hundreds of protocols in DeFi, powering exchanges, lending, staking, and cross-chain applications. During the New Bitcoin Era season, a number of protocols are introducing opportunities where WBTC plays a role, including Tapp Exchange , Hyperion , NAVI protocol , Volo , Thala , Echelon , Shadow Exchange , Beefy , PancakeSwap , Sonic Labs , TeleSwap , Hemi , Renzo Protocol , Structured , Saros , Concrete , Starknet .

About WBTC – Bitcoin’s Passport to DEFI

WBTC is the new Bitcoin standard. A singular identity for Bitcoin across multiple chains. It brings Bitcoin into environments where speed, capital efficiency, and scale are essential, while maintaining fidelity to Bitcoin’s original principles. There is no second. WBTC stands alone in its role, trusted, verifiable, and engineered for a multichain world.

Website: wbtc.network

Contact

Director of Marketing Operation
YC Song Nadia
WBTC
[email protected]

