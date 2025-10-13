ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, October 13th, 2025, Chainwire

ViaBTC , the third largest BTC mining pool, announced a major upgrade to its crypto loan offerings. The revamped Collateral-pledged Loan service now supports multiple cryptocurrencies as collateral and features a streamlined lending process, making it easier for miners to access liquidity.

This enhanced service serves as a powerful tool for miners facing liquidity challenges in their operations. It allows users to borrow USDT for everyday expenses—such as electricity and equipment costs—without liquidating their crypto holdings, enabling them to capitalize on potential future price appreciation.

Key updates include expanded collateral options (BTC, BCH, LTC and DOGE), a minimum loan amount of 50 USDT with no upper limit, and a reduced fixed annual interest rate of 9.9%—one of the most competitive rates globally. These improvements make financing more accessible and cost-effective for miners of all sizes.

“ViaBTC is committed to delivering an all-in-one mining ecosystem for our global community, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC.

The service boasts instant loan approvals and a simplified repayment system, enabling miners to borrow and repay USDT at any time through the ViaBTC App or website. Repayments can be made directly from mining earnings, adding convenience and efficiency.

In addition to collateralized loans, ViaBTC offers a suite of comprehensive mining tools, including transaction accelerators, crypto swaps, and automatic withdrawals, enabling a seamless mining experience.

Founded in 2016, ViaBTC is a premier global mining pool and innovative blockchain company trusted by over 1.7 million users worldwide. Today, it ranks among the top three pools globally for mining BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and KAS, serving a diverse international community of miners.

For more information, users can visit: https://www.viabtc.com/finance/loan

