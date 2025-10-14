Tria raises $12M to be the leading self-custodial neobank and payments infrastructure for humans and AI

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

New York City, United States, October 14th, 2025, Chainwire

Tria (tria.so) has raised $12 million in pre-seed and strategic funding to build a global self-custodial neobank—designed for both humans and AI agents. The round includes participation from P2 Ventures, Aptos, Tria’s own community and executives from Polygon, Ethereum Foundation, Wintermute, Sentient, 0G, Concrete, Eigen, and others. Polychain and Polygon served as Pre-seed advisors.

Neobanks like Revolut and Monzo simplified fiat finance by masking legacy complexity and are now managing over $4 trillion in global transactions. Web3 takes this further by removing intermediaries entirely.

Tria is solving the biggest gap in crypto: actually using it. For the first time, users can spend, trade, and earn – all from one self-custodial balance, without ever thinking about gas, bridges, or seed phrases.

From grabbing coffee in Tokyo to swapping tokens across chains, Tria enables instant, seamless, and fee-free transactions. Its Visa cards function in over 150 countries and support more than 1,000 tokens. Trades are routed through Tria’s BestPath engine for optimized execution, and idle assets earn yield that automatically repays the card balance.

Tria’s proprietary technology is called BestPath AVS – a decentralized settlements marketplace where solvers, routers, and relayers compete to route transactions instantly across chains. BestPath routes payments and trades for over 250K users, used by 70+ protocols and AI ecosystems like Polygon, Arbitrum, Sentient and Injective.

Stablecoins, RWAs, and autonomous agents are rewriting the financial stack. On-chain volume is projected to hit $100T by 2030, yet 98% of users are still stuck in legacy UX. Revolut unlocked TradFi via design. Web3 now needs the same – without giving up custody. By 2030, over 25% of global digital payments (~$25–30T annually) will be executed by AI agents. Tria is that missing piece: the consumer neobank up top and the programmable payments infrastructure underneath.

Founded by Parth Bhalla and Vijit Katta , Tria’s team includes alumni from Binance, Polygon, OpenSea, Nethermind, Intel and more – with backing from prominent UAE Royal Family and government officials and leaders from Ethereum Foundation, Polygon, and Wintermute.

As part of its commitment to build with the community, not just for it – Tria is said to be preparing a public allocation round. The offering would give users a chance to own a stake in the neobank they use. Official details are expected to be announced soon via Tria’s social channels – X and Linktree .

Tria is a self-custodial neobank that unifies spending, trading, and earning across all chains — without bridges, gas, or custodians. Built for both humans and AI, Tria makes money programmable, enabling anyone or any agent to transact natively on-chain. Powered by its interoperability layer, BestPath AVS, Tria abstracts away the complexity of crypto to deliver instant, global, and autonomous finance.

