Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Prague, Czech Republic, October 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Fully wireless hardware wallet introduces the world’s first auditable secure element and quantum-ready architecture for next-generation protection

Trezor , the original hardware wallet company, has launched Trezor Safe 7, a new-generation hardware wallet that introduces several industry firsts: a fully auditable secure element (TROPIC01), and a quantum-ready architecture. It also features seamless mobile connectivity, making it easier than ever to manage crypto securely from anywhere.

With a vibrant color touchscreen, anodized aluminum unibody, and open-source firmware, Trezor Safe 7 is built to offer transparent, long-term self-custody without compromising on usability or design.

First Transparent Secure Element

At the core of the device is TROPIC01, the world’s first transparent and auditable secure element. Unlike conventional secure elements that rely on undisclosed architecture, TROPIC01 allows the community to inspect, verify, and validate its design. This approach addresses a long-standing issue in crypto security: the need to trust proprietary hardware without insight into how it works.

Quantum-ready Architecture

Trezor Safe 7 is also designed with the future in mind. Its quantum-ready architecture means the device supports quantum-secure updates, ensuring the device’s integrity and trustworthiness over time. When networks transition to post-quantum security, hardware wallets will remain compatible and continue to function without requiring replacement.

“Security has always been the foundation of everything we do at Trezor. With Trezor Safe 7, we’re introducing TROPIC01, the world’s first transparent and auditable secure element. It sets a new standard for both security and transparency in hardware wallets. For years, I believed quantum computers belonged to science fiction, but the pace of innovation is changing that. Within the next decade, Bitcoin and other blockchains will have to move to post-quantum algorithms. It’s not a question of if, but when. That’s why we built a quantum-ready bootloader into Safe 7. When the time comes, your device can be safely updated, even in a future where quantum computers pose a threat. Combining this quantum-readiness with TROPIC01 sets a new standard for open, future-proof security. For us, it’s always about protecting digital freedom with tools that are secure, usable, and transparent.” added Tomáš Sušanka, CTO at Trezor.

Security Without Compromise

Trezor Safe 7 applies a layered approach to secure crypto storage. It features dual secure elements — the transparent and auditable TROPIC01 chip and NDA-free EAL6+ secondary element — ensuring physical and cryptographic protection. Private keys are kept completely isolated from the host system, while all sensitive actions must be physically confirmed on a 2.5” high-resolution color LCD touchscreen.

“At a time when convenience is pulling users toward custodians and ETFs, we believe it’s more important than ever to reinforce what self-custody really means — full control, without compromise,” said Matěj Žák, CEO at Trezor. “Trezor Safe 7 is our answer: the first hardware wallet with a fully auditable secure element, dual-chip architecture, and wireless design built for the long term. It reflects everything we stand for — transparency, usability, and trust that doesn’t ask for permission. With this device, we’re making the safest option also the most intuitive, and raising the bar for what users should expect from crypto security.”

Designed for Modern Usability

Trezor Safe 7 supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), magnetic Qi2-compatible wireless charging, and features a high-resolution color touchscreen. Bluetooth communication is secured via Trezor Host Protocol (THP), an open-source layer that ensures encrypted, authenticated, and private connections across mobile, desktop, and tablet. These hardware choices are paired with a robust aluminum unibody and Gorilla Glass protection, offering a seamless experience across mobile and desktop environments.

Through the Trezor Suite platform, users can manage thousands of coins and tokens, trade, stake, and access third-party integrations — all in one interface.

Trezor introduced the Safe 7 during a live event in Prague called Trustless by Design (TBD), giving the crypto community a first look at its new flagship. A full recording of the launch is available on the official Trezor YouTube channel.

Engineered for Resilience

Trezor Safe 7 features a durable aluminum unibody, Gorilla Glass 3 display, IP54 resistant against dust and splashes, and a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery that delivers 4× more charging cycles than standard lithium batteries. A Bitcoin-only version is also available, designed for users who prefer a focused, bitcoin-only experience.

Trezor Safe 7 is priced at $249 (€249). The Charcoal Black and Bitcoin-only versions are now available for pre-order via the official Trezor e-shop , with Obsidian Green coming soon.

Shipping is expected to begin in four weeks. A full range of dedicated accessories is also available, including a Magnetic Qi2-certified Wireless Charger (free gift for preorders), a form-fitting vegan leather Case for Trezor Safe 7, a Trezor Universal Case for secure storage of any Trezor model, a Privacy Screen Protector with a 28° viewing filter, and a durable braided USB-C charging cable.

About Trezor

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of self-custody for crypto assets, empowering individuals with an open-source device that enables secure and independent storage of cryptocurrencies.

Trezor has expanded to offer a range of hardware and software products that enhance user security, from crypto novices to experts. In 2023, the company launched Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at educating grassroots communities about safe participation in the crypto ecosystem.

Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company focused on bitcoin and crypto innovation.

