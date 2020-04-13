Posted in: HeadlinesOp-ed
#TORNADOWARNING Proves 2020 Needs a Reboot

With Twitter warning of #TORNADOWARNING so I have to shelter in place in the storm cellar, I'm ready to just reboot the whole year. How many crises can we handle one year?

David Haggith @EconomicRecess

Hey God, can you give us a break? Please? | Source: Minerva Studios/ Shutterstock

  • Twitter #TORNADOWARNING is the hot hashtag of the day.
  • It’s a bit much with #coronavirus going on at the same time.
  • Some see these dual plagues as a message from God, but it seems more like a message from unhinged Twitter users.

With Twitter sounding a #TORNADOWARNING IN ALL CAPS, I’m ready just to reboot the whole year.

I feel like this person:

Source: Twitter

This #TORNADOWARNING Is Messing With My Easter

It’s bad enough I didn’t get to go out for Easter brunch with my family yesterday. But, then, I have to wake up to a #TORNADOWARNING and have to shelter in place down in the storm cellar? It wasn’t bad enough upstairs where the TV is located? Does this year ever let up?

Seven die in Mississippi tornado | Source: Twitter

That doesn’t put me in a receptive mood for an Easter message like this:

Source: Twitter

It is practically Easter still–his day and all. But is he really scrambling children and throwing cars in the air just to get our attention?

One songbird on Twitter tweeted in reply,

Source: Twitter

Well, at least now we know what music he likes. It just seems that a string of potentially deadly tornados leaves the message loud but vague.

Who are these faith-based meteorologists who know precisely what God wants?

I mean, whose attention was he getting by cracking up these trees?

Was he going after poor Samantha and her terrified child? Maybe he saved her by sending a #TORNADOWARNING just ahead of the storm. So, do we thank him that she was miraculously saved when the tornado blew the roof off her house or get mad at him for wrecking the house just to get her neighbors’ attention?

I’m more for this approach:

Source: Twitter

If you want my attention, just talk to me!

Some People Find God’s Message In #Coronavirus, Too

But, hey, at least the #Coronavirus crowd got a little more positive message out of God for Easter:

Source: Twitter

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not quarreling with God’s messaging; it’s his unappointed messengers that I struggle with. What would you think if your five-year-old son tried to get your attention by ripping the trees out of the lawn?

I’m going with the #coronavirus crowd. They seem a lot nicer to me. I like an Easter message that comes across like a visual prayer about God watching over our healthcare workers, especially if it’s while the South is living under a #TORNADOWARNING.

Maybe there’s a positive side to how these two plagues work together: the coronavirus lockdown will keep the storm chasers off the streets.

If you’re going to be sheltering in place, it’s as good a time as any to restock the storm cellar with provisions for the coronavirus crisis. And, while you’re down there counting cans, say a prayer for the healthcare workers in #TORNADOWARNING land, would you?

