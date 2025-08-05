Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

San Francisco, United States of America, August 5th, 2025, Chainwire

Succinct announced the mainnet deployment of the Succinct Prover Network, a decentralized infrastructure enabling anyone to request and verify zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs from a global network of provers. The launch also activates the PROVE token, which provides the economic foundation for paying provers and securing the network, enabling a universal payments rail for all ZK-enabled infrastructure.

The network already supports over 35 leading protocols, processes proofs from 1,700 unique programs, and has secured over $4 billion in value. More than five million proofs have been fulfilled to date for protocols such as Polygon, Mantle, Celestia, and Lido. The system will power everything from Ethereum, which has made ZK a top priority on its roadmap, to rollups that process tens of thousands of transactions per second for compute-intensive applications like trading, AI agents, and more.

“Our goal from the start was to make proving infrastructure accessible at internet scale,” said John Guibas, CTO of Succinct Labs. “Going from whitepaper to a working mainnet in eight months shows what’s possible when engineering and cryptography come together with focus.”

The network operates as a two-sided marketplace on Ethereum: applications submit proof requests, and independent provers compete to fulfill them. This unlocks ZK technology for developers without custom infrastructure, making verifiable computation as simple as calling an API. The result is crypto-native infrastructure that delivers security, transparency, and scalability by default.

“With mainnet live, Succinct is ready to support the next generation of applications that require verifiable computation,” said Uma Roy, CEO of Succinct Labs. “We believe ZK proofs will become the standard for how crypto integrates with the broader internet, and we’re proud to lead that shift.”

Developers interested in using the Succinct Prover Network can start building today by visiting docs.succinct.xyz .

About Succinct

Succinct is the decentralized prover network that makes zero knowledge easy for everyone. By offering accessible, scalable infrastructure for verifiable computation, Succinct helps developers build trustless applications without compromising on performance or usability.

