Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL

Solstice Finance, the onchain asset manager backed by $1 billion digital asset investment firm Deus X Capital , today officially launched its USX and YieldVault Program to the public. The Solana-native protocol delivers a Solana-native stablecoin that gives all users permissionless access to institutional grade yields via Solstice’s YieldVault.

USX and YieldVault bring a new category of stablecoin – purpose-built for composability, transparency, and native yield through Solstice’s protocol – to Solana with over $160 million in locked capital (TVL) at launch, backed by Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros and Deus X Capital. Solstice enters this launch with a battle-tested strategy which has historically generated a 13.96% Net IRR with no recorded month-over-month losses since inception.

“Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem. We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere. We built USX addressing this market gap on day one, a stablecoin that maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol,” said Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice.

“Solstice is driving real, sustainable onchain revenues within the Solana ecosystem and the launch of USX and YieldVault unlocks new opportunities for builders, users, and investors,” said Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation.

A deeper look into Solstice’s ecosystem:

USX: A synthetic stablecoin designed for velocity of capital and transparency, backed 1:1 by stable collaterals with real-time Proof of Reserves via Chainlink.

YieldVault: As Solstice's flagship yield engine, YieldVault offers institutional-grade returns generated from proven delta-neutral trading strategies. YieldVault's returns maintain a trusted three-year track record with 21.5% performance in 2024 and zero months of negative returns since inception.

SLX: Solstice's future native utility token is driven by a community-first distribution model with no VC-backing to align long-term protocol success with community incentives.

Solstice’s future native utility token is driven by a community-first distribution model with no VC-backing to align long-term protocol success with community incentives. The Team: Solstice core contributors consist of 30+ crypto and TradFi veterans across 10 countries, with deep experience from Solana Labs, Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, Standard Chartered, Deloitte, UBS, NAB, BlackRock, UXD, ConsenSys, and more.

USX holders are now able to access Solstice’s YieldVault by locking their USX into the protocol, receiving eUSX, which represents their share of the underlying net asset value of the licensed yield generating fund.

“Solstice Labs is now working with over 30 partners in the ecosystem for integration with a sole focus on the Solana ecosystem. We’re excited to finally have USX live and in the market, bringing the best-in-class yield to everyone. Whether you’re managing $5 or $50 million, Solstice unlocks delta-neutral, institutional-grade returns in a transparent and fully permissionless way.” Nadareski continued.

USX is now live on Solana and available to all users. To learn more or access USX today, users can visit https://solstice.finance or follow @solsticefi on X.

About Solstice Finance

Solstice Finance is a decentralised finance protocol developed by Solstice Labs AG, a Deus X Enterprise company, in partnership with the Solstice Foundation. Collectively they are reimagining asset management for the onchain era. Solstice’s Protocol leverages a licenced approved manager and fund to offer institutional-grade access to DeFi and TradFi investors. Key products include USX, a Solana-native stablecoin alongside Solstice’s YieldVault, a democratized yield-bearing protocol that allows participants to access institutional-grade delta-neutral yields.

Bolstering the group’s crypto credentials, Solstice Labs AG also operates Solstice Staking AG, one of the most trusted infrastructure providers in the industry, securing over $1 billion in assets across 9,000+ validator nodes.

Users can learn more at https://solstice.finance and follow @solsticefi as well as @solsticestaking .

