Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Singapore, Singapore, October 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Seascape Foundation to Pioneer the First On-Chain BNB Treasury Strategy, Driving Impact-Driven Capital Efficiency and Sustainable Growth Across the BNB Ecosystem

The Seascape Foundation , pioneering Web3 gaming ecosystem behind popular titles on multiple platforms, such as BLOCKLORDS and Puzzle Crusher , just announced the launch of its BNB treasury strategy today. This marks the next phase of its long-term evolution into a scalable player-driven gaming and digital asset powerhouse.

Supported in its early years by a seed investment from Binance , Seascape was among the first projects that helped define what blockchain gaming could be. Over time, while many projects from that era have failed or vanished, Seascape has continued to build and evolve. The foundation has delivered a strong ecosystem, successful products, and an engaged global community. Now, after years of development and resilience, Seascape is ready to surprise the industry once again – this time with an innovative and forward-looking treasury strategy anchored in BNB.

The new strategy is inspired by treasury models employed by the likes of MicroStrategy and Metaplanet , with Seascape determined to become the largest on-chain BNB treasury protocol anchored on BNB Network.

To date, the foundation has secured 100 BNB and 1,000,000 CWS tokens, with a minimum of 70% of treasury assets to remain in cold storage at all times, while remaining funds are deployed to maximize BNB performance securely.

In the interest of transparency, Seascape will publish its total BNB balance and market-adjusted NAV (mNAV), live on its website, underscoring its commitment to openness and accountability in an industry that increasingly relies on the capability to adapt quickly in the ever-shifting tectonic plates of web3.

Treasury Program Highlights

Holdings: 100 BNB + 1,000,000 CWS in initial holdings, with active plans to acquire more

Reserve Policy: At least 70% of assets secured in secure storage at all times

Flexibility: Up to 30% of treasury deployable for exchange activities, liquidity management, or financing opportunities

Dynamic mNAV Framework:

Above 1.2x BNB holdings → pursue financing to expand BNB reserves

Below 0.8x BNB holdings → consider buybacks of CWS

Within range → grow BNB holdings through operating results

Next Phase of Evolution

Looking ahead, the Seascape Foundation intends to focus on continuously growing its BNB reserves, expanding community initiatives, and introducing innovative products that align with its treasury strategy. The team is exploring opportunities to acquire additional BNB through a mix of market activity and OTC deals, while also developing community-driven programs to broaden awareness and adoption of $CWS and $BNB.

On the product side, planned initiatives may feature token-based instruments offering BNB-linked rewards, as well as new staking models that embed BNB incentives into the ecosystem.

In addition, Seascape is evaluating the expansion of its treasury model onto BNB Smart Chain via smart contract integrations, with the long-term goal of building the most innovative on-chain treasury framework for Web3 protocols.

About Seascape Foundation

The Seascape Foundation is a pioneer in Web3 gaming and blockchain-based economies. Its ecosystem spans globally recognized titles (Puzzle Crusher, BLOCKLORDS), infrastructure solutions such as LORDCHAIN , and innovative DeFi products for players and developers alike.

With the addition of its BNB treasury strategy, Seascape merges gaming, AI-driven economies, and digital assets into a single vision: building the next generation of sustainable on-chain entertainment and finance.

Users can learn more: https://www.seascape.network/#home-faq

Live BNB & mNAV Dashboard: https://seascape.network/

Contact

Vladimir Ionita-Codin

Seascape Network

[email protected]