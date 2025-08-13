Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

George Town, Cayman Islands, August 13th, 2025, Chainwire

Token Generation Event (TGE) Scheduled for August 20

Following the release of its tokenomics paper, the Sapien Foundation, governing body of Sapien , a decentralized protocol connecting human intelligence to AI systems, has officially announced the date of the $SAPIEN Token Generation Event (TGE): August 20, 2025.

Built on Base, Coinbase’s secure and cost-efficient Layer 2, the $SAPIEN token powers a decentralized data foundry supported by an open Proof of Quality (PoQ) protocol. This system enforces data quality and coordinates participation through four integrated mechanisms: staking, validation, reputation, and incentives.

Rowan Stone, CEO of Sapien, says, “Sapien exists to help AI teams answer two questions that matter for every decision their models make: where did this data come from, and can it be trusted? Onchain systems have proven that incentives can organize capital at scale. We’re applying the same principles to knowledge through our Proof of Quality protocol, aligning incentives to verify provenance and scale high-value data. The aim is simple: make human data traceable, trustworthy, and scalable so the AI built on it can actually improve lives.”

Sapien is already trusted by leading organizations, including Midjourney, Workday, Alibaba, GAC, Lenovo, Transsion, CarVertical, and the United Nations.

The upcoming TGE introduces a fair launch model that balances early utility, contributor rewards, investor alignment, and long-term community governance. At launch, 25% of the total token supply will be unlocked, with the remaining 75% released through transparent vesting schedules. The total token supply is capped at 1,000,000,000 $SAPIEN.

Token Distribution Overview

Ticker: SAPIEN

SAPIEN Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000 Network: Base (ERC-20)

Base (ERC-20) TGE Date: Aug. 20, 2025

Eligible contributors will be able to claim a portion of their airdrop immediately following the TGE. This marks the first season of the Sapien Airdrop, an ongoing campaign designed to retroactively reward high-quality contributions.

To prepare for the drop, point accumulation for task-based work has been paused. A final leaderboard will be published ahead of the August 20th event. After the TGE, contributors will begin earning $USDC and $SAPIEN directly through the platform.

Cookie and Kaito campaigns will continue awarding points for eligible social content. Cookie’s claim window will also open at TGE, with vesting terms to be announced separately.

Season 1 Airdrop Pool:

5% to contributors based on confirmed points

0.5% CookieDAO allocation to top 10,000 Snappers

25% to the top 100

30% unlocked at TGE, then 3 months linear vesting

Sapien Squad and Discord Role holders will also receive a bonus allocation based on their participation.

Token Allocation Breakdown

Sapien is led by Rowan Stone, co-creator of Base at Coinbase, and Trevor Koverko, founder of Polymath, and backed by leading investors including Variant, Primitive Ventures, Yield Guild Games (YGG), and Orange DAO through its $10.5M seed round.

Sapien is actively collaborating with strategic partners such as AirTM, GIG, Intract, KGeN, Mises Browser, OpenLedger, Sentient Open AGI, Veera, Worldcoin, and YGG.

About Sapien

Sapien is building a decentralized data foundry, a permissionless protocol enabling enterprises, AI models, and agents to source expert knowledge at scale. It combines onchain technology, reputation systems, and gamification to align participation with quality, producing high-integrity training data while empowering contributors around the world.

Enterprise looking for data? → sapien.io

Contributor looking to earn? → earn.sapien.io

Litepaper: https://docs.sapien.io/

Tokenomics: http://cdn.sapien.io/tokenomics.pdf

X: https://x.com/JoinSapien

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sapien

Newsletter: https://blog.sapien.io/

Contact

Ben Noble

[email protected]

