Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad

Westlake Village, California, USA, October 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Rome Protocol , backed by a $9M seed round led by Hack VC, Portal Ventures, and Solana Founder Anatoly, has officially announced the mint date for its genesis NFT collection, Imperia: Rome Citizens. The mint goes live on October 14 via Magic Eden, priced at 0.753 SOL.

Forged at the intersection of identity and interoperability, Imperia: Rome Citizens represents the beginning of Rome’s on-chain empire. These NFTs are not merely collectibles, they are digital citizenships, granting holders early access to campaigns, drops, leaderboard, and integrations across the expanding Rome ecosystem.

Early contributors, top Solana NFT holders, and participants in the Megaphone or other Ecosystem Partner Campaigns are advised to check their WL eligibility.

Mint Details:

Date: October 14, 2025

October 14, 2025 Price: 0.753 SOL

0.753 SOL Launchpad: Magic Eden

Magic Eden Whitelist Checker: https://www.rome.builders/imperia

https://www.rome.builders/imperia Launchpad Link: https://magiceden.io/launchpad/solana/imperia

Supply & Phases:

Total Supply: 10,000 NFTs

10,000 NFTs Season 1 Mint: 3,677 NFTs

3,677 NFTs Phases:

556 — Guaranteed Whitelist

1,444 — Overallocated Whitelist

1,677 — Public Sale (FCFS)

Utility & Access

Imperia NFTs will serve as the foundation for Rome’s identity and participation layer, offering:

Early access to leaderboards, class-based campaigns, and quests

Eligibility for partner activations and ecosystem rewards

Priority access to Rome’s interoperability layer as mainnet expands

Potential enhanced privileges tied to active on-chain participation

About Rome Protocol

Rome Protocol is an interoperability and settlement layer designed to unify fragmented blockchains into a connected “empire.” It brings Solana’s performance to rollups, appchains, and EVM ecosystems, enabling builders to:

Compose atomically across chains

Access liquidity seamlessly

Settle securely on L1

Rome has raised $9M in seed funding led by Hack VC and Portal Ventures, with backing from Anatoly Yakovenko and other industry leaders.

Website — https://www.rome.builders/

Docs — https://docs.rome.builders/

X — @RomeProtocol

Discord — https://discord.com/invite/romeprotocol

