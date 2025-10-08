Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad

Westlake Village, California, USA, October 8th, 2025, Chainwire
Rome Protocol , backed by a $9M seed round led by Hack VC, Portal Ventures, and Solana Founder Anatoly, has officially announced the mint date for its genesis NFT collection, Imperia: Rome Citizens. The mint goes live on October 14 via Magic Eden, priced at 0.753 SOL.
Forged at the intersection of identity and interoperability, Imperia: Rome Citizens represents the beginning of Rome’s on-chain empire. These NFTs are not merely collectibles, they are digital citizenships, granting holders early access to campaigns, drops, leaderboard, and integrations across the expanding Rome ecosystem.
Early contributors, top Solana NFT holders, and participants in the Megaphone or other Ecosystem Partner Campaigns are advised to check their WL eligibility.
Mint Details:
Supply & Phases:
Utility & Access
Imperia NFTs will serve as the foundation for Rome’s identity and participation layer, offering:
About Rome Protocol
Rome Protocol is an interoperability and settlement layer designed to unify fragmented blockchains into a connected “empire.” It brings Solana’s performance to rollups, appchains, and EVM ecosystems, enabling builders to:
Rome has raised $9M in seed funding led by Hack VC and Portal Ventures, with backing from Anatoly Yakovenko and other industry leaders.
