Press Releases
2 min read

Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Westlake Village, California, USA, October 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Rome Protocol , backed by a $9M seed round led by Hack VC, Portal Ventures, and Solana Founder Anatoly, has officially announced the mint date for its genesis NFT collection, Imperia: Rome Citizens. The mint goes live on October 14 via Magic Eden, priced at 0.753 SOL.

Forged at the intersection of identity and interoperability, Imperia: Rome Citizens represents the beginning of Rome’s on-chain empire. These NFTs are not merely collectibles, they are digital citizenships, granting holders early access to campaigns, drops, leaderboard, and integrations across the expanding Rome ecosystem.

Early contributors, top Solana NFT holders, and participants in the Megaphone or other Ecosystem Partner Campaigns are advised to check their WL eligibility.

Mint Details:

Supply & Phases:

  • Total Supply: 10,000 NFTs
  • Season 1 Mint: 3,677 NFTs
  • Phases:
  • 556 — Guaranteed Whitelist
  • 1,444 — Overallocated Whitelist
  • 1,677 — Public Sale (FCFS)

Utility & Access

Imperia NFTs will serve as the foundation for Rome’s identity and participation layer, offering:

  • Early access to leaderboards, class-based campaigns, and quests
  • Eligibility for partner activations and ecosystem rewards
  • Priority access to Rome’s interoperability layer as mainnet expands
  • Potential enhanced privileges tied to active on-chain participation

About Rome Protocol

Rome Protocol is an interoperability and settlement layer designed to unify fragmented blockchains into a connected “empire.” It brings Solana’s performance to rollups, appchains, and EVM ecosystems, enabling builders to:

  • Compose atomically across chains
  • Access liquidity seamlessly
  • Settle securely on L1

Rome has raised $9M in seed funding led by Hack VC and Portal Ventures, with backing from Anatoly Yakovenko and other industry leaders.

Website — https://www.rome.builders/

Docs — https://docs.rome.builders/

X — @RomeProtocol

Discord — https://discord.com/invite/romeprotocol

Contact

Marketing Lead
Chirag Ravishankar
Rome Protocol
[email protected]

