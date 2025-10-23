Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People’s Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

ROBA , The People’s Robotics Platform, today announced the first publicly available version of its open, interoperable robotics ecosystem, positioning itself as “The Hugging Face of Robotics”. ROBA is launching to redefine the robotics industry, which is projected to hit $218 billion by 2030, by empowering creators and eliminating proprietary stacks.

The current robotics landscape is fractured, closed, and forces every new idea to start from scratch, leading to frustration instead of innovation. ROBA delivers a solution that simplifies the workflow through no-code enablement, eliminating the need for the 10+ fragmented platforms previously required to build a single robot.

Breaking Silos: Openness and Guaranteed Ownership

The core of ROBA’s launch is its commitment to transparency and user control. ROBA is breaking robotics out of closed corporate silos by ensuring full ownership of your data, your assets, and your revenue.

ROBA enables creators to build robots with open hardware and software, test them in a powerful physics simulator, and deploy seamlessly—all while retaining full IP and data ownership. This directly addresses growing privacy concerns and the demand for decentralized platforms that are fueling the robotics revolution. The platform is designed to allow developers to “learn fast in simulation, ship safely in reality”.

The Unified Workflow: Build → Train → Share → Monetize

ROBA provides everything creators need, from the initial idea to a working robot, through its two core components:

ROBA Studio: Provides comprehensive build support by providing and connecting the best technologies in the market, including Data & AI Frameworks, Development Environment & Tools, and a powerful Simulation and template library, all presented within a unified GUI.

The ROBA Creator Hub: Acts as the central marketplace for sharing, versioning, and discovering robotics assets, models, and worlds. Key enablers include challenge and evaluation packs, and a dynamic talent pool.

This unified process is the “one simple workflow” that breaks closed silos.

Introducing ROBA LINK: Aggregating the Ecosystem

ROBA is continuously expanding its unified solution with the integration of ROBA Link. ROBA Link functions as a critical middle layer that not only aggregates and connects existing 3rd party tools, SDKs, and APIs. This layer enhances the developer experience through agentic no-code, making the use of all developer tools seamless and intuitive. Developers truly do not need 10 or more scattered solutions and obtuse workflows to build one robot.

“The inspiration for the current project at ROBA Labs comes from the fragmented nature of robotics development and my previous experience. It was very challenging to build an intelligent system; building robots usually requires multiple tools across different platforms, which is complex and inefficient. We are solving that by creating a single unified platform where everything could come together, making robot creation simpler, faster and more accessible. That’s what led me to create ROBA: a platform where intelligent robots can learn, adapt and connect through the blockchain and AI.” Farid Hossain — ROBA Labs Founder

Making Everyone a Stakeholder

ROBA establishes a community-focused model where financial incentives perfectly align between creators (supply) and users (demand). ROBA is the first App Store for robots where contributors actually get paid, generating income when their valuable assets are used.

This system is powered by the $ROBA utility token, used to pay for assets, reward contributors, and govern the platform via RobaDAO. For instance, a student can upload a drone template, a startup can license it, and both get rewarded in tokens through automated royalties. Approximately ~30% of $ROBA is allocated to the ecosystem and rewards to ensure continuous compensation for contributors.

Backed by Industry Firepower

ROBA is built upon a strong foundation, incubated with NextWave Incubator, which brings distribution and Go-To-Market acceleration. ROBA is also backed by strategic partners including Cogitent Ventures . The initial raise secured $300k @ $3M FDV.

Key leadership and advisors include:

Farid Hossain (Founder) : Built and shipped humanoid, service, and kitchen robots since 2018.

Built and shipped humanoid, service, and kitchen robots since 2018. Sascha Reining (Interim CEO) : Ex-Accenture, skilled at scaling new projects and delivering multiple programs valued over $100M+.

Ex-Accenture, skilled at scaling new projects and delivering multiple programs valued over $100M+. Advisory Board: Features a Siemens Innovation Lead (industrial automation strategy) and a former Oculus/Meta Robotics Lead (AR/VR/Robotics strategy).

Design-to-Doorstep Robotics

ROBA’s long-term vision is Design-to-Doorstep Robotics. This vision aims to turn complex robotics into accessible, personal technology. The goal is for anyone to customize a robot shell, build its “brain” using a no-code studio, and have the fully assembled robot delivered ready to operate.

Experts agree that the field of human robotics will see exponential growth and will inevitably overtake the automotive industry by far. ROBA is positioned to dominate this new era of hypergrowth.

About ROBA

ROBA is The People’s Robotics Platform, offering open, interoperable robotics spanning simulation to real-world deployment. By offering a unified workflow: Build → Train → Share → Monetize, the platform aims to dismantle traditional corporate silos. ROBA supports the advancement of personalized and accessible automation, promoting an open-source approach to robotics infrastructure.

