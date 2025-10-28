Search
Home / Press Releases / River Public Sale – 48-Hour Dutch Auction Lowest Price Settlement, Claim and Refund Instantly After End
Press Releases
3 min read

River Public Sale – 48-Hour Dutch Auction Lowest Price Settlement, Claim and Refund Instantly After End

Published
Chainwire
Published
By Chainwire
Share on
Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Singapore, Singapore, October 27th, 2025, Chainwire

River has announced the River Pts Public Sale , extending its Dynamic Airdrop Conversion — the first time-encoded tokenomics where time became a measurable dimension of value.

In traditional token launches, price is fixed by design. In River’s system, time and behavior shape the curve.

River Pts holders can convert to $RIVER anytime within 180 days, and their choices — combined with market dynamics — continuously redefine value.

Over the past month, this system has shown strong traction:

  • River Pts up +5,300% on DEX
  • $RIVER up , reaching a new $10 ATH
  • 100,000+ participants joined the dynamic airdrop
  • 1M River Pts ≈ $34,000 at Day 43 curve (based on $RIVER = $7)

River Pts Dutch Auction

  • Start: Oct 29, 2025, 14:00 (UTC)
  • Chain: BNB Chain
  • Asset: River Pts
  • Purchase: BNB
  • Format: 48-hour Dutch Auction, price decreases over time
  • Final Auction Price: everyone settles at the final (lowest) price

Participants claim their River Pts and refund for any price difference after the auction ends.

Example (illustration only)

If a user purchases 100,000 River Pts at $1 and the final clearing price is $0.5, they will receive 100,000 River Pts and a refund of $50,000 in BNB after the auction ends.

Referral Bonus Program

Each participant can share a referral code (their X username) to earn 2–12% bonus River Pts, tiered by River4FUN Season 2 ranking.

Bonuses are distributed automatically and added to the S3 leaderboard after the sale concludes.

How To Join Public Sale

  1. Visit app.river.inc/public-sale
  2. Connect wallet on BNB Chain
  3. Check current price and allocation
  4. Enter River Pts amount, purchase with BNB
  5. (Optional) Add referral code
  6. Confirm purchase

After the 48-hour auction ends, participants can claim all the River Pts, refunds, and convert River Pts to $RIVER anytime.

Fund Allocation

All sold units come from the team-reserved share within River’s fixed 1 billion River Pts supply. Funds raised will:

  • Strengthen long-term liquidity and ecosystem integrations
  • Support $RIVER token buybacks
  • Bootstrap River DAO for community governance

River: Evolving Value from Time to Market

Dynamic Airdrop Conversion made time the source of value.

The Public Sale makes the market its next dimension.

From time to price, from design to discovery — River continues to evolve how value is created, distributed, and defined.

About River

River is building the first chain-abstraction stablecoin system that connects assets, liquidity, and yield across ecosystems.

Flow with River:

Contact

River
River
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party and is for informational purposes only. CCN and its editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content, does not endorse it and expressly disclaim any liability arising from its use. Readers are solely responsible for conducting their own due diligence and research before taking any action based on the information contained here.
Table of Contents
    Chainwire
    About the Author

    Chainwire

    Chainwire is an automated crypto-focused news distribution platform that enables brands to broadcast their news announcements to industry-leading publications.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!