River Public Sale – 48-Hour Dutch Auction Lowest Price Settlement, Claim and Refund Instantly After End

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Singapore, Singapore, October 27th, 2025, Chainwire

River has announced the River Pts Public Sale , extending its Dynamic Airdrop Conversion — the first time-encoded tokenomics where time became a measurable dimension of value.

In traditional token launches, price is fixed by design. In River’s system, time and behavior shape the curve.

River Pts holders can convert to $RIVER anytime within 180 days, and their choices — combined with market dynamics — continuously redefine value.

Over the past month, this system has shown strong traction:

River Pts up +5,300% on DEX

up on DEX $RIVER up 5× , reaching a new $10 ATH

up , reaching a new 100,000+ participants joined the dynamic airdrop

joined the dynamic airdrop 1M River Pts ≈ $34,000 at Day 43 curve (based on $RIVER = $7)

River Pts Dutch Auction

Start: Oct 29, 2025, 14:00 (UTC)

Oct 29, 2025, 14:00 (UTC) Chain: BNB Chain

BNB Chain Asset: River Pts

River Pts Purchase: BNB

BNB Format: 48-hour Dutch Auction, price decreases over time

48-hour Dutch Auction, price decreases over time Final Auction Price: everyone settles at the final (lowest) price

Participants claim their River Pts and refund for any price difference after the auction ends.

Example (illustration only)

If a user purchases 100,000 River Pts at $1 and the final clearing price is $0.5, they will receive 100,000 River Pts and a refund of $50,000 in BNB after the auction ends.

Referral Bonus Program

Each participant can share a referral code (their X username) to earn 2–12% bonus River Pts, tiered by River4FUN Season 2 ranking.

Bonuses are distributed automatically and added to the S3 leaderboard after the sale concludes.

How To Join Public Sale

Visit app.river.inc/public-sale Connect wallet on BNB Chain Check current price and allocation Enter River Pts amount, purchase with BNB (Optional) Add referral code Confirm purchase

After the 48-hour auction ends, participants can claim all the River Pts, refunds, and convert River Pts to $RIVER anytime.

Fund Allocation

All sold units come from the team-reserved share within River’s fixed 1 billion River Pts supply. Funds raised will:

Strengthen long-term liquidity and ecosystem integrations

Support $RIVER token buybacks

token buybacks Bootstrap River DAO for community governance

River: Evolving Value from Time to Market

Dynamic Airdrop Conversion made time the source of value.

The Public Sale makes the market its next dimension.

From time to price, from design to discovery — River continues to evolve how value is created, distributed, and defined.

About River

River is building the first chain-abstraction stablecoin system that connects assets, liquidity, and yield across ecosystems.

Flow with River:

