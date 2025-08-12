Remittix Announces Beta Web3 Wallet Launch Date, Presale Passes $18.7M With CEX Listings Soon To Be Announced

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Košice, Slovakia, August 12th, 2025, Chainwire

Remittix (RTX), the blockchain project that is redefining cross-border payments, has now officially announced the release date for its Beta Web3 Wallet in Q3 2025. This announcement follows the project’s presale exceeding $18.7 million and over 590 million tokens sold, in a milestone before hitting centralized exchange (CEX) listings.

The Beta Wallet is the biggest product release in the Remittix ecosystem to date, enabling users to send and receive cryptocurrencies across various blockchains, convert them into over 30 supported fiat currencies, and remit directly into over 30 countries’ legacy bank accounts.

By combining real-time FX conversion and low, transparent fees, Remittix is building a bridge from the digital asset economy to global bank networks.

How to Become a Beta Tester

According to the announcement on the official Twitter page , Remittix has initiated a special selection program for the first 50 beta testers prior to the launch of the wallet. Applicants will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Top 30 Investors on September 1st — Automatically qualify. Rankings can be seen on the live leaderboard via the presale dashboard.

Top 10 RTX Purchasers in August (value in USD) — For anyone not already among the Top 30, the largest spend guarantees beta access.

Top 3 Referrers in August — Based on total referral purchase volume.

7 Community Spots — Awarded to the most active Telegram supporters through mini-contests and special participation activities.

This listing process offers committed investors and engaged community participants the opportunity to be among the first to try out Remittix’s cross-chain payment technology.

CEX Listings on the Cards

Remittix further claimed that its first centralized exchange listing will be announced when the presale crosses the $20 million mark. Numerous discussions are already underway with established exchanges, preparing RTX for a successful market entry.

The token currently stands at $0.0922 during the presale, with an active 40% buy bonus. The bonus will run until the target of $20 million is reached, after which it will expire prior to public trading.

What Beta Wallet Offers

Beta testers will experience early access to core functionalities, including:

Low buy-price of $0.0922 per token

Multi-chain wallet support in one interface

Crypto-to-bank transfers with real-time conversion

Gas fee optimization and payment routing

40+ cryptocurrency and 30+ fiat currency support

The closed beta will allow Remittix to get user feedback in a controlled environment before public launch, so that the product is refined for scalability, security, and user-friendliness.

About Remittix

Remittix is a next-gen blockchain payment network that seeks to connect the crypto economy with mainstream finance. Its network allows direct crypto-to-bank money transfer between over 30 countries using multi-chain interoperability along with real-time foreign exchange conversion.

By providing low, transparent charges and coverage for hundreds of digital currencies and fiat money, Remittix hopes to speed up cross-border payments, reduce costs, and make them more convenient.

The project’s objective is to empower individuals, freelancers, and enterprises to receive and earn money at any time, anywhere in the world without delays, heavy fees, or limitations in conventional banking systems.

Users can discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

