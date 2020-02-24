Relentless Record-Breaking Ronaldo’s 19-Yr-Old Protege Has Arrived

Ronaldo equals Serie A goalscoring record with strike in 11th straight game

His start against SPAL was Portugues great’s 1,000th career game.

In Germany, Erling Haaland scored his 40th goal of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 725th career goal in his 1,000th game on Saturday. An incredible feat that shows the great man is not ready to give up his kingdom any time soon.

His goal against SPAL equaled a Serie A record and means he is now one more goalscoring game from holding the record outright.

In this current vein of form, it would take a brave man to bet against him carrying on this run and setting a new target that will never be broken.

Ronaldo vs. Messi, The Eternal Debate Goes On

As Ronaldo hit new heights in Italy, Lionel Messi just carried on being Leo at the Camp Nou.

In a 5-o thrashing of Eibar, Messi got 4 of the goals. This takes his stats for the season to 18 goals and 12 assists in the 20 games that he has played.

Ronaldo has more goals, 21, but only 2 assists.

When it comes to pure goalscoring, Ronaldo is clearly the king, but Messi’s all-round game is just on another level entirely.

If you want power, technique and an unrelenting dedication to be the absolute best every single day, Ronaldo is your man.

If you love the art and skill of the game, Messi is the master.

The best thing about all of this for today’s lovers of the game: we’ve got to witness both of them doing this at the same time.

Meanwhile in Germany

For most keen observers of world football, the heir to the throne of Messi and Ronaldo is the brilliant Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG star is a World Cup winner and has consistently impressed in both the French league and the Champions League since bursting onto the scene as a 17-year old with AS Monaco.

This season, however, a new kid has suggested that the future king of world football could be a Norwegian.

Erling Haaland has blown up this season and on Saturday he scored his 12th goal in 8 games for Dortmund. An incredible achievement that has made the whole world take notice.

Fire and Ice

From the outside, it looks like Erling Haaland has the perfect temperament to carry on this form and become one of the world’s very best players.

His icy demeanor, power, and focus definitely seem to bear some similarities to those of Ronaldo.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has shown a side of a character that raises some red flags.

Aside from the open displays of petulance towards his coach, the Frenchman has also experienced a serious dip in form for the first time in his career.

The Iceman has shown that he firmly belongs and is here to stay at the very top of the world stage.

Mbappe is going to have to refocus and step up to the challenge if he is to truly fulfill his potential and take over the crown as the world’s best.