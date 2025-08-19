R0AR Announces Node Sale: Democratizing Layer 2 Infrastructure While Rewarding Community Participation

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Sheridan, USA, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire

A First-of-its-Kind Node Sale Enables Community Ownership of High-Performance DeFi Infrastructure on Optimism Superchain

R0AR , the leading unified DeFi super-app built on Optimism’s OP Stack, today announced its Node Sale program, enabling global participants to own and operate critical infrastructure for the R0ARchain Layer 2 network. Starting 2025-8-25, individuals and institutions worldwide can purchase R0AR Node licenses, earning validator rewards while contributing to the decentralization of next-generation financial infrastructure.

This marks a pivotal moment in decentralized finance, as R0AR becomes one of the first Layer 2 ecosystems to offer community-owned validator infrastructure through a structured node sale program, combining the security of Ethereum with the accessibility of community participation.

Solving the Infrastructure Ownership Gap in Layer 2s

While Layer 2 solutions have exploded in adoption, with optimistic rollups processing over $15 billion in total value locked, most infrastructure remains centralized among a handful of institutional validators. R0AR’s Node Sale democratizes this critical infrastructure, allowing anyone to own and operate validator nodes while earning rewards for securing the network.

“Traditional Layer 2s ask users to trust centralized sequencers and validators,” explains Dustin Hedrick, Co-Founder & CTO of R0AR. “We’re flipping this model by giving our community direct ownership of the infrastructure that powers their financial sovereignty. This isn’t just about earning rewards it’s about owning the future of decentralized finance.”

As DeFi approaches a projected $231 billion market value by 2030, the infrastructure supporting these protocols must evolve from centralized gatekeepers to community-owned networks that align incentives between users, validators, and the protocol itself.

Where Technical Innovation Meets Community Empowerment

R0AR Nodes serve as the backbone of R0ARchain’s validator network, performing critical functions including:

Transaction Validation : Verifying and processing all on-chain transactions

: Verifying and processing all on-chain transactions Data Availability : Ensuring transaction data remains accessible and verifiable

: Ensuring transaction data remains accessible and verifiable Network Security : Contributing to consensus and fraud-proof mechanisms

: Contributing to consensus and fraud-proof mechanisms Cross-Chain Operations: Supporting seamless bridging with Ethereum and other Superchain networks

Unlike traditional validator setups requiring complex technical knowledge, R0AR Nodes are designed for accessibility:

Minimal Hardware Requirements

Storage: 250 GB SSD [It will increase as the chain height increases].

[It will increase as the chain height increases]. RAM: 16 GB

CPU: 8 vCPU

Three Operation Models

Self-Hosted : Run nodes on personal hardware or VPS providers

: Run nodes on personal hardware or VPS providers Node-as-a-Service (License Pooling) : Delegate operations to professional providers like [NaaS Partners]

: Delegate operations to professional providers like [NaaS Partners] Hybrid Model: Combine self-hosting with professional backup services

Node Sale Structure

Learning from successful node sales like Aethir’s $60M+ raise, R0AR has designed a tiered pricing structure that rewards early participation while ensuring broad community access:

*Final tier structure and total supply to be announced

**USD equivalent based on $4,500 ETH price at time of publication

Strategic Partner Early Access

Executive R0AR Society NFT holders : 5 Day early access

: 5 Day early access R0AR Country Club members : 5 Day Early Access

: 5 Day Early Access Early Adopter OG $1R0R Hodlers: 5 Day Early Access

Multi-Revenue Node Economics

R0AR Node operators benefit from multiple potential revenue streams, creating sustainable long-term incentives:

Primary Validator Rewards

Base Emissions : paid in $ETH tokens

: paid in $ETH tokens Performance Bonuses : in 1R0R

: in 1R0R Network Fee Share : Portion of all R0ARchain transaction fees

: Portion of all R0ARchain transaction fees FUTURE: Cross-Chain Revenue : Share of bridging and interoperability fees

: Share of bridging and interoperability fees More to come!

FUTURE Ecosystem Integration Bonuses

DeFi Activity Multiplier : Bonus rewards based on on-chain DeFi volume

: Bonus rewards based on on-chain DeFi volume AI Usage Rewards : Additional $1R0R for R0ARacle AI computational work

: Additional $1R0R for R0ARacle AI computational work NFT Marketplace Fees : Revenue share from native NFT marketplace transactions

: Revenue share from native NFT marketplace transactions Governance Participation: Rewards for active proposal voting and community engagement directly related to the R0AR Chain

Early Adopter Benefits (First 6 Months)

Double Rewards Period : Hybrid 1R0R & ETH Payout for expected returns.

: Hybrid 1R0R & ETH Payout for expected returns. Airdrop Eligibility : Priority access to future ecosystem token launches

: Priority access to future ecosystem token launches Premium Support : Direct access to core development team

: Direct access to core development team Exclusive Access : First rights to beta features and protocol upgrades

: First rights to beta features and protocol upgrades Access to Platforms: As well as apps and everything released in the R0AR ecosystem.

As well as apps and everything released in the R0AR ecosystem. Whitelisting: First Access to Upcoming Projects and apps as well as NFT collections.

First Access to Upcoming Projects and apps as well as NFT collections. AI Enabled: Function with R0ARacle AI

NFT-Based Node Licenses

R0AR Node licenses will be issued as ERC-721 NFTs on Ethereum mainnet, providing:

Verifiable Ownership : Blockchain-based proof of node operator rights

: Blockchain-based proof of node operator rights Composability : Integration with DeFi protocols for lending/borrowing against node value

: Integration with DeFi protocols for lending/borrowing against node value Metadata Tracking: On-chain performance history and reward statistics

RCNL ERC 721 Smart Contract: 0xC751CEe4fc803Eb591f4D368E6f6C2e07eEC2FEA

Node License Features

Lifetime Access : No recurring fees or subscription costs

: No recurring fees or subscription costs Upgradeable : Participate in network upgrades and new feature rollouts

: Participate in network upgrades and new feature rollouts Governance Rights : Vote on network parameters and protocol improvements

: Vote on network parameters and protocol improvements Interoperability: R0AR Chain is compatible with other Optimism Superchain networks.

Built for Scale and Security

R0ARchain’s node infrastructure leverages cutting-edge technology to ensure optimal performance:

Optimism OP Stack Integration

Fraud Proof System : Automated challenge mechanisms for invalid state transitions

: Automated challenge mechanisms for invalid state transitions Data Availability Guarantees : Ethereum-backed data publication ensuring transparency

: Ethereum-backed data publication ensuring transparency Modular Architecture : Seamless upgrades without network downtime

: Seamless upgrades without network downtime Superchain Compatibility: Native interoperability with Base, Zora, and other OP Stack chains

Strategic Partnerships Enhance Node Value

R0AR has secured and is expanding key partnerships to maximize node operator benefits:

Node-as-a-Service Providers

Professional Management : Enterprise-grade hosting solutions

: Enterprise-grade hosting solutions Guaranteed Uptime : SLA-backed performance commitments

: SLA-backed performance commitments Technical Support : Expert assistance for complex operations

: Expert assistance for complex operations Cost Optimization: Shared infrastructure reduces operational expenses

Infrastructure Partners

Cloud Providers : Preferred rates with AWS, Digital Ocean, and regional providers

: Preferred rates with AWS, Digital Ocean, and regional providers Monitoring Services : Integrated alerting and performance tracking

: Integrated alerting and performance tracking Security Audits: Regular smart contract and infrastructure security reviews

The Market Opportunity of Infrastructure Growth

The validator infrastructure landscape is witnessing explosive momentum, as illustrated by performance in leading OP‑Stack chains:

Layer 2 TVL Growth : Base vaulted from under $500 million to over $2 billion in TVL during 2024 , and continued scaling to more than $8 billion by June 2024 , distributed across both canonical and native liquidity pools .

: Base vaulted from under $500 million to over , and continued scaling to more than , distributed across both canonical and native liquidity pools On‑Chain Activity : Base now processes over 50 million transactions monthly in 2025 , overtaking established L2s like Arbitrum.

: Base now processes , overtaking established L2s like Arbitrum. Meanwhile, Zora records daily transaction volumes of up to ~100,000 , showing strong user engagement.

, showing strong user engagement. Developer / Creator Adoption : July 2025 saw Base’s token-creation pipeline skyrocket—from roughly 6,600 new tokens in early July to nearly 100,000 across two days —as Zora-led SocialFi gained traction.

: July 2025 saw Base’s token-creation pipeline skyrocket—from roughly in early July to —as Zora-led SocialFi gained traction. On July 29 alone, Zora accounted for ~49,989 token launches , representing a dominant 63% market share. Since Base App’s relaunch, Zora has enabled 1.6 million Creator Coins , attracted nearly 3 million unique traders , and generated over $470 million in trading volume .

, representing a dominant 63% market share. Since Base App’s relaunch, Zora has enabled , attracted nearly , and generated over . Cross‑Chain (Bridge) Volume: Base’s bridge aggregator handles roughly $14.8 million in daily cross-chain transfers and $360 million monthly, underscoring growing demand for on/off-ramp infrastructure.

How This Benefits R0AR Chain:

TVL & Liquidity Potential : If R0AR Chain can capture even a modest portion of this explosive adoption, it could attract substantial liquidity rapidly.

: If R0AR Chain can capture even a modest portion of this explosive adoption, it could attract substantial liquidity rapidly. High Transaction Throughput : Base’s 50M+ monthly tx baseline demonstrates the infrastructure scales—making R0AR Chain well-positioned for high-volume usage, being built on the same OP Stack.

: Base’s 50M+ monthly tx baseline demonstrates the infrastructure scales—making R0AR Chain well-positioned for high-volume usage, being built on the same OP Stack. Creator Ecosystem : The Zora case shows creators will flock to infrastructure that empowers minted content. R0AR Chain could high-tail similar ecosystems.

: The Zora case shows creators will flock to infrastructure that empowers minted content. R0AR Chain could high-tail similar ecosystems. Cross-Chain Composability: With bridge volume surpassing hundreds of millions, offering seamless infrastructure participation taps into lucrative flow of assets and volume.

R0AR Node operators position themselves at the center of this growth, enabled to earn rewards from every transaction, swap, stake, and NFT trade across the ecosystem.

Key Dates

2025-8-5 : Node sale announcement and documentation release

: Node sale announcement and documentation release 2025-8-19: Early 1R0R Adopter and NFT holder early access begins

Early 1R0R Adopter and NFT holder early access begins 2025-8-25 : Public sale launches at 10:00 AM UTC

: Public sale launches at 10:00 AM UTC IMMEDIATE UPON MINT : Node license NFTs distributed to participants

: Node license NFTs distributed to participants Q4 2025 : Node client software release and setup begins

: Node client software release and setup begins Q4 2025: Reward distribution commences

How to Participate

Prepare Wallet: Ensure MetaMask or compatible wallet has sufficient ETH for gas and price of Node in ETH (10% discount when purchasing with r0ar native token)

1R0R, USDC, USDT Complete KYC: Verify identity for reward eligibility (required for purchase) Choose Tier: Select optimal price tier based on budget. The earlier, the rarer. Purchase License: Execute transaction during designated sale window Receive NFT: Collect node license NFT immediately on-ETH-chain. Setup Node: Download client software and begin validation operations

Purchase Requirements

Minimum Age : 18+ years old for reward participation

: 18+ years old for reward participation Geographic Restrictions : Excludes non-participating countries and OFAC-sanctioned countries

: Excludes non-participating countries and OFAC-sanctioned countries Payment Method : ETH, USDC, USDT, 1R0R (10% discount when purchasing with r0ar native token)

: ETH, USDC, USDT, 1R0R Gas Fees: Separate ETH required for transaction costs

The Future Belongs to Community-Owned Infrastructure

The R0AR Node Sale represents more than a fundraising mechanism, it’s a paradigm shift toward community-owned financial infrastructure. As traditional finance increasingly adopts blockchain technology, the validators securing these networks must reflect the decentralized principles at crypto’s core.

“We’re not just selling node licenses,” notes Dustin Hedrick, Co-founder at R0AR. “We’re distributing ownership of the financial internet’s infrastructure to the people who will use it most. This creates the strongest possible alignment between network security, community incentives, and long-term sustainability.”

Beyond Launch:

New Revenue Streams : Integration with emerging DeFi and AI protocols

: Integration with emerging DeFi and AI protocols Governance Evolution : Community-driven protocol improvements and upgrades

: Community-driven protocol improvements and upgrades Partnership Growth : Revenue sharing from strategic ecosystem integrations

: Revenue sharing from strategic ecosystem integrations Access: Gain access to all R0AR ecosystems, whitelists and airdrops.

About R0AR

R0AR is a next-generation DeFi ecosystem built on a custom Layer 2 chain using the Optimism OP Stack. It unifies self-custody, AI-powered trading, staking, NFTs, and real-world asset support into one seamless platform. Powered by the $1R0R token and governed by its community, R0AR is engineered to unlock secure, intelligent, and sovereign finance for everyone.

Learn more at r0ar.io .

Contact

CTO

Dustin Hedrick

FierceLabs TM

[email protected]

