QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance

Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 14th, 2025, Chainwire

QF Network (QF) today confirmed that its mainnet will go live in Q4 2025, entering the market with performance and architecture designed to reshape what is possible for Layer-1 blockchains.

While Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently floated the idea of moving the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to a RISC-V architecture, QF has already built its core around this new technology. The result is a network that is faster, more efficient, and built for mass adoption from day one.

Designed to safeguard what it calls the five pillars of digital life, which are identity, money, work, community, and data, QF Network achieves block times of just 0.1 seconds through its SPIN consensus without compromising decentralization, a feat no other Layer 1 has achieved. This architecture delivers throughput up to 10× higher than standard Substrate chains and is engineered to support millions of daily users without performance bottlenecks, thanks to its parallel execution engine.

“Our mainnet launch is not just about going live, it is about proving that a blockchain can be fast, scalable, and still sovereign by design,” said Ben Burge, Founder of Quantum Fusion Network. “We have built the foundation for dApps that feel instant, secure, and unstoppable.”

QF’s native-first SDK, verifiable off-chain compute, and zkTLS integration create an environment where developers can build applications that match Web2 performance without compromising decentralization. This technical stack bridges Web2 and Web3, maintaining security and verification while removing friction for end users.

For developers, this means the ability to compete with centralized platforms on speed and reliability while retaining core blockchain principles. For users, it means experiencing decentralized applications without the latency, throughput limits, or usability compromises that have slowed blockchain adoption.

Mainnet is on track for Q4 2025. When it arrives, QF intends not just to join the Layer-1 race, but to set a new standard for it.

About QF Network

QF Network is a sovereign Layer-1 blockchain built to safeguard identity, money, work, community, and data for the next century. Powered by SPIN consensus, parallel execution, RISC-V architecture, verifiable off-chain compute, and zkTLS, QF delivers Web2-grade performance without sacrificing neutrality or decentralization.

