Tesla's position as EV pioneer is fading as competition heats up. | Image: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Posted in: MarketsOp-ed
Published:
June 11, 2020 4:46 PM UTC

Overpriced Tesla Won’t Be Most Valuable Carmaker for Long

Tesla's leadership pace of the electric vehicle market is fading fast as new and established players enter the fold.
Author: Mark Emem @wetalkmarkets
  • 17-year-old Tesla is now more valuable than 83-year-old Toyota (less its Treasury holdings).
  • Investors seem to have ignored Elon Musk’s tweet from weeks ago that said the stock price was too high.
  • Competition is heating up in the alternative energy vehicle category from both new and old automakers.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a milestone Wednesday by surpassing Toyota’s (NYSE:TM) market share to become the world’s most valuable company.

The company’s market cap swelled to $190 billion after its stock price soared above the $1,000 mark.

Tesla became the world’s most valuable carmaker on Wednesday. | Source: Twitter

Although Toyota’s market cap is around $215 billion at present, the Japanese automaker’s valuation includes Treasury assets worth about $30 billion.

Early last month, Musk indicated that Tesla’s stock price was too high. After the comment, TSLA dropped slightly below $700. It has since surged by roughly 50% from its May low.

TSLA hit a record high of nearly $1,030 on Wednesday. | Source: TradingView

Despite the recent surge, Tesla’s leadership position is unlikely to last much longer for at least three reasons.

Competition is keen on overtaking Tesla

For years, Tesla was unrivaled in the world of battery electric vehicles (BEV). That has changed now with fierce competition emerging from all sides, forcing Musk to take a reactive stance.

Days after hydrogen-powered auto startup Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) went public and announced a timeline for its semi-trucks, Musk revealed that the Tesla Semi would soon be going into volume production.

Amazon-backed electric car startup Rivian, on the other hand, will start delivering its R1T next year.

Legacy carmakers like Ford (NYSE:F) are also aiming at Tesla. The Detroit auto giant will be launching the electric version of the F-150 within 24 months.

With the pressure getting to him, Musk has taken to bashing rival technologies.

On Thursday, Musk trashed Nikola by branding hydrogen fuel cells as “fool sells.” This was in response to comparisons made between fuel cell vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

Musk is a well-known critic of fuel cell technology, and Nikola’s newly gained clout has only riled him further. | Source: Twitter

Sophisticated EV markets paint a worrying picture

There are worrying signs of waning brand excitement in some of Tesla’s most established BEV markets. For instance, in Norway, the Model 3 was outsold by five other models. But in April, Model 3 sales fell to 19th spot. The Audi e-tron was Norway’s best-selling BEV in the first quarter.

In the Netherlands, which hosts Tesla’s European distribution center, the Volkswagen e-Golf was the best-selling BEV last month. Model 3 was the best-selling BEV from January to May, but its lead is narrowing.

Tesla is increasingly relying on new markets to sustain growth as “teslaturation” levels rise in established markets. | Source: Twitter

Last year, the Model 3’s market share in the Netherlands was 45% among the top 20 BEVs. Other Tesla car brands such as the Model X and the Model S scored below 1%. So far this year, the Model 3’s market share among the top 20 EVs is about 18%.

A similar trend was evident in the U.S., where growth was stagnant. In 2019, Tesla recorded a 0.3% increase in sales in the overall luxury car market.

Tesla is no longer the king of battery tech

Tesla bulls like to argue that the company’s steep stock price is based on the company’s superior battery technology. But this argument will be impossible to justify moving forward.

As Musk teases a one-million mile EV battery, rivals are either working on this or already have it.

Last month, General Motors (NYSE:GM) revealed that it is close to making a battery that could last one million miles without requiring a replacement.

Traditional carmakers are not taking the threat posed by electric car startups lightly. | Source: Twitter

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology already has a production-ready one-million-mile battery that it is willing to manufacture for any client.

Disclaimer: This article represents the author’s opinion and should not be considered investment or trading advice from CCN.com. The author holds no investment position in the above-mentioned companies.

Show comments
Mark Emem @wetalkmarkets

I cover business and the stock market for CCN. Currently based out of Nairobi, Kenya. Feel free to get in touch with me. Email: wetalkmarkets[at]yahoo.com

More of: Elon MuskTesla

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Fed ‘Hyper Activism’ Is Setting Up the Stock Market to Fail: €2T Strategy Chief

Forget God of War: Crash Bandicoot Is the PS5 Exclusive Sony Must Reveal Today

Don’t Blame Today’s Stock Market Bloodbath on a ‘Second Wave’

No, Ted Cruz – the Real ‘American Taliban’ Is the U.S. Government

Sony’s Big PS5 Reveal Has Triggered Some Cringy Fanboy Behavior

No Man’s Sky Is About to Become the Next Minecraft (Yes, Really)

Dow Crashes Despite Fed’s Bullish Stock Market Assist – What Gives?

Call of Duty is Out of Excuses With Outrageous 200 GB Modern Warfare

Why Trump’s ‘Power Games’ Risk 2020’s Final Stock Market Beatdown

Don’t Tempt Rockstar Into Re-Releasing a $70 Third-Gen GTA V

Everyone Thinks They’re Warren Buffett Just Before the Stock Market Bubble Pops

Boeing Stock Rally Stalls as Deliveries Plunge to 60-Year Low

What 50,000 PlayStation 5 Emojis Tell Us About the Next-Gen Console War

Why Kim Kardashian May Be the Kiss of Death for the Coty Brand

Ford’s Latest News Exposes Why Nikola Stock Is Such a Stupid Bet

This Is Why the Dow Jones Was So Dizzyingly Volatile Today

The Death of the American Shopping Mall Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks